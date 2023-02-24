How to Watch Boston Red Sox 2023 Spring Training Games: Broadcast Schedule

The Red Sox will play their first Grapefruit League spring training game Saturday, February 25 against the Atlanta Braves, at the Braves spring training home at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. Here's a look at the Red Sox' entire spring training schedule, featuring dates, game times and television networks.

Players have reported to spring training, and spring training games will start being played later this week.

The Red Sox will play their first Grapefruit League spring training game Sat., Feb. 25 against the Atlanta Braves, at the Braves spring training home at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Here's a look at the Red Sox' entire spring training schedule:

The Red Sox will play an exhibition game against Team Puerto Rico Wed., Mar. 8 in the lead-up to the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

All but six of the Red Sox' spring training games will be televised. Almost all of the games that are televised will be airing on NESN. The Red Sox' Mar. 2 game against the Philadelphia Phillies will air on ESPN, however. Other games may air on MLB Network or other local networks. All but three of the Red Sox' spring training games will be broadcast on the radio.

Here's a look at the Red Sox' entire broadcast schedule, including television and radio broadcasts:

The Red Sox front office has dealt with a lot of fan criticism after it traded away Mookie Betts and watched Xander Bogaerts walk as a free agent. Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres in December. Boston was however able to retain star third baseman Rafael Devers, signing him to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract last month.

The Red Sox made some other notable acquisitions, signing Japanese star Masataka Yoshida, former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen over the winter.

The Red Sox finished in last place in 2022, winning 78 games, just one year after reaching the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox hope to bounce back and return to the postseason in 2023.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.