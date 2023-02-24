BREAKING: D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status In Warriors-Lakers Game

D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game.

UPDATE: Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report said that Russell will be day-to-day and had an X-ray come back negative.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

During the game, star point guard D'Angelo Russell hurt his ankle, and the Lakers have now announced that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: D'Angelo Russell (ankle) won't return Thursday."

The 2019 NBA All-Star was recently traded to the Lakers in a three-team deal (from the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Russell is currently averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 57 games.

The former Ohio State star is also shooting a tremendous 46.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.

He was originally the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers and spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise.

In addition to the Lakers and Timberwolves, Russell has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Warriors.

Thursday is his 27th birthday, and he is in his eighth season in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games, but they are only 2.0 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot), and 3.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Warriors, the defending NBA Champions came into the night with a 29-29 record in 58 games, which has them as the ninth seed.