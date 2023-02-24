Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status In Warriors-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNoS0_0ky49s5400

D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game.

UPDATE: Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report said that Russell will be day-to-day and had an X-ray come back negative.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

During the game, star point guard D'Angelo Russell hurt his ankle, and the Lakers have now announced that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: D'Angelo Russell (ankle) won't return Thursday."

The 2019 NBA All-Star was recently traded to the Lakers in a three-team deal (from the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Russell is currently averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 57 games.

The former Ohio State star is also shooting a tremendous 46.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.

He was originally the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers and spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise.

In addition to the Lakers and Timberwolves, Russell has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Warriors.

Thursday is his 27th birthday, and he is in his eighth season in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games, but they are only 2.0 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot), and 3.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Warriors, the defending NBA Champions came into the night with a 29-29 record in 58 games, which has them as the ninth seed.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Embattled Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza's Pulled In $200k Per Month Before NBA Exit, Divorce Documents Reveal
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Russell Westbrook's Time on Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Latest On Possible Free Agent Price Tag Of Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kevin Durant Is Now 4 Points Away From NBA History
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX22 days ago
BREAKING: 2022 NBA All-Star Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Grizzlies Superstar Accused Of Assault And Flashing Gun
Memphis, TN1 day ago
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Big Announcement About Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James Of Lying About Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
LeBron James Sent Out A Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Thunder
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Spouts Off On Long-Term Right Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks Game On Wednesday
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
BREAKING: Clippers Make Roster Move Before Game vs. Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Huge News Reported About Steph Curry
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Steph Curry's Hilarious Tweet Went Viral
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Former Lakers Center Signs Two-Way Contract With Wizards
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Knicks Trade Rumors: Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan to New York?
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Lakers News: Top LA Buyout Market Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
New York Knicks Make Two Roster Moves On Wednesday
New York City, NY1 day ago
Kevin Durant Wears Unreleased Shoes in Suns Debut
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Former Wizard Signs With Eastern Conference Rival
Washington, DC2 days ago
Cavs And Celtics Injury Reports
Boston, MA1 day ago
Jordan Poole's Injury Status For Clippers-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
ESPN’s Marcus Spears Slams Comment by Colorado’s Deion Sanders
Boulder, CO2 days ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Patrick Beverley Reveals Hidden Lakers Trade Request Before Bulls Signing
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Officially Down 3 Starters Against Thunder
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy