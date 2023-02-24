Bowie promotes Tyler Price to head football coach/athletic director

Bowie sports are personal for Tyler Price.

That may be exactly what makes the Bowie alumni the right choice to be the Jackrabbits’ new head football coach and athletic director.

Price was approved by the Bowie ISD school board to become the football program’s 31st head coach in its 110-year history. Price was selected from approximately 100 applications with seven coaches receiving interviews.

“It’s a dream come true,” Price said. “It means the world to me that they have the faith in me to do this job. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I think I’ll be great at it.”

Price is a 2010 Bowie graduate and is in his eighth year as a high school coach. He has spent the past seven years at his alma mater.

Price has been the Jackrabbits’ head baseball coach since 2020, leading the program to the region finals for the first time since 1981 last season. Price doesn’t know for sure that his success leading Bowie on the diamond impacted the school district’s decision to hire him.

“It couldn’t have hurt,” said Price, who will complete the baseball season as head coach. “I think more than anything, it’s how we handle everyday decisions. I think all the things we try to do everyday make an impact. This success isn’t all mine. We have great kids here. This is all about them.”

Price is 31-years-old and has a 16-month-old son, Nolan, with his wife, Katelynn.

He replaces Hugh Farmer, who resigned in January leading the Jackrabbits to a 1-9 record in his lone season at the helm.

Price served as offensive coordinator under Farmer after previously holding the passing coordinator title under Farmer’s predecessor, Cory Mandrell. Price was first hired at Bowie by Dylan Stark, who is now an assistant at Windthorst.

Price says he has integrated aspects from all three men into his coaching style along with his two head football coaches when he played for Bowie – Brad Keck and Josh Castles. Keck gave Price his first job at Nocona.

“All of those guys have had an influence on me,” Price said. “There is something I gained from working with each of them. They have helped prepare me for this job.”

Bowie hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017, but Price believes Farmer had the Jackrabbits moving in the right direction despite the 1-9 record. Farmer made it a priority to increase the program’s participation numbers and convinced several of the school’s best athletes to get back on the gridiron last season.

Price believes he’s the right guy to build on what Farmer started and plan to keep the current coaching staff intact.

“I really do believe we have things going in the right direction,” Price said. “Coach Farmer did an amazing job, and I loved working for him. I was disappointed when he left, but he knew I wanted to be an athletic director one day and talked to me about what it takes.

“I think being from here helps me build relationships with these kids. Some of these kids, I’ve known for a long time. I think we have the kids here to win football games. We have to keep them involved and wanting to keep playing. Football has been a big deal for Bowie in the past, and I think it can be again.”

There isn’t much that’s more important to Price than to see Bowie succeed in all sports.

“I was a four-sport athlete at Bowie, and I’m a huge sports fan in general,” Price said. “Ever since I moved here in fourth grade, I fell in love with this place.

“I take everything personal here. No one is going to work harder than me.”

That’s good news.

Because Price has a couple baseball games to coach Friday morning, keeping the celebration for his new job short.

“We’ve got a job to do on the baseball field,” Price said. “We’ve got a good team, and those guys deserve my best and my focus. It’s going to be a busy spring, but we’re going to get it done.”