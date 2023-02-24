Open in App
Kahuku, HI
KHON2

Kaimana makes Rocky a grandma

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jwnmz_0ky49Pg700

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rocky is a grandma and Kaimana is now a mother!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28O1VW_0ky49Pg700

Rocky’s daughter Kaimana gave birth to a seal pup last month.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said Kaimana gave birth on January, 28 to the first pup of 2023.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response group has been closely monitoring the pair at an undisclosed location for the seals’ privacy.

They were even able to witness the birth.

Kahuku Elementary School students named Kaimanas baby, Ui Mea Ola which means “Beautiful survivor.”

