Why unselfishness is biggest strength for South Carolina women's basketball's title hopes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said she had one major message for her team ahead of its matchup with No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball on Thursday.

"Going into the game, the one comment I said was we don't need a non-shooter to become a shooter today for South Carolina," Harper said. "(Kierra) Fletcher changed the game."

Harper hit the nail on the head: In a 73-60 win over the Lady Vols (20-10, 12-3 SEC), Fletcher was the most important player on the court for the Gamecocks (28-0, 15-0). The point guard had the best shooting percentage on the team, going 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-2 on 3-pointers and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. She finished with a season-high 15 points, three assists and a steal, and she was also one of the highest impact 1-on-1 defenders.

That type of production is unheard of for the Georgia Tech transfer who had hit just one 3-pointer all season before Tennessee. Fletcher even exceeded the expectations in minutes, playing a season-high 26 despite entering the game averaging 16. Three weeks ago at No. 5 UConn, she played just four minutes.

That is exactly what makes the Gamecocks so special: Any player can take on any role at any moment.

"They've just been telling me to continue being confident and shoot the ball more. My coaches have been on me pretty much the whole season about being aggressive, and I tried to do that tonight," Fletcher said. "Anyone can go off for double digits ... Zia (Cooke) is always going to be there and Aliyah (Boston) is always going to be there, but you can't really forget about anybody else. We have a great, versatile group and our confidence is just super high."

Just look at Boston, who had an underwhelming stat line by her standards with 11 points and five rebounds. The superstar forward still had the highest plus/minus on the team at plus-21, and she logged two assists, four blocks and a steal with zero turnovers. Even when the numbers aren't there, Boston never allows her impact to decline.

"Aliyah is a high-level IQ basketball player ... She doesn't panic. She passes it out and makes the right basketball play," coach Dawn Staley said. "It doesn't mean she's always going to have the production but ... that makes her pretty special because she doesn't force it. She just wants to win. Whatever her stats look like, they are what they are, but they don't tell the entire story...of what teams have to do in order for them to contain her."

Then there's senior guard Brea Beal, who logged just the second double-double of her career and attempted 11 field goals, the most she's put up all season. Beal is a defensive juggernaut and has scored zero points in multiple games, but she has also put up double-digit points five times after doing so just three times in 37 games last season.

Staley said the senior class has held that unselfish mentality since the very beginning. It is the reason they have lost just three SEC games and eight total times in their four years at South Carolina. It's the reason they are undefeated in 2022-23 and the reason they are favored to become just the fourth program ever to win a second consecutive NCAA title.

"The core group of this team came in together in 2019, and they didn't know what it would look like ... but they wanted to win a national championship, which has now turned into national championships," Staley said. "They chose to stick together and create a standard of how we're going to do it ... What separates this class is their togetherness. They are a low-maintenance, high-performing team."