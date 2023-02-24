Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
KELOLAND

2 downtown Sioux Falls restaurants closed for repairs

By Bridget Bennett,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418rUk_0ky48Yer00

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –If you’re planning to head downtown for dinner this weekend, you’ll have to check two options off your list.

Both Mackenzie River Pizza and Parker’s Bistro are closed this week and next for repairs, in tonight’s Your Money Matters, why now is a popular time for a restaurant refresh.

“We closed all of this week and will be closed all of next week,” Parker’s Bistro owner Stacy Newcomb said.

Winner comes forward to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

Parker’s Bistro has had construction ongoing for months after purchasing the building next door to nearly double the size of their restaurant.

“The other side is a total top to bottom, we had to remove everything,” Newcomb said.

The expansion project is still a few months away from opening, but this month’s closure is preparing the way for their larger restaurant.

“We needed to close Parker’s so we could put a new hood in, we needed a larger hood in order to have both sides open, and it just needed to be refreshed,” Newcomb said.

“This is a beautiful old historic building, but that comes with some complications. And it needs some attention now and again,” Mike McGreevy said.

Here’s what a free IRS e-filing tax return system could look like

A similar closure is also underway at MacKenzie River Pizza just a few doors down.

“Taking some time to fix some floor issues in our kitchen and the interior of our bar area. Had some floor issues ongoing in those areas for some time,” McGreevy said.

It was an unplanned coincidence that both restaurants on the same block just happened to close on the same day, but there’s also a reason why now is a good time to close for these necessary repairs.

“It’s a good time of year to do it,” Newcomb said. “We wanted to get past Valentine’s Day, you don’t ever want to close, but when you do close, you want to do it in a time when you’re not as busy.”

While both restaurants plan to be closed for at least the next two weeks, they’re working to make sure they still have staff around when it’s time to re-open in March.

“We compensated employees for two weeks,” McGreevy said. “We’re doing what we can do to take care of our people.”

Parker’s regular staff are also hosting a pop-up bistro at the Icon Event Hall.

“We want to keep our staff employed of course and busy,” Newcomb said. “We’re decorating that whole event hall to look something like Parkers….we’re doing a Mexican five course dinner.”

Parker’s Bistro hopes to reopen the week of March 7th and MacKenzie River Pizza hopes to re-open by March 20th; both of those dates are flexible based on how quickly the repairs can be completed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sioux Falls, SD newsLocal Sioux Falls, SD
2 B&G Milkyway locations now open
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Can You Place Trash in Someone Else’s Garbage Can in Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Event looking at market outlook held Thursday in SF
Sioux Falls, SD16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SWAT team surrounds apartment; Mobile home destroyed; Snow chances Tuesday
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Traffic detoured following crash at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Tense Moments At Orange City Assisted Living Facility
Orange City, IA3 days ago
Armed robber steals cash from Dareo’s Pizza
Sioux Falls, SD16 hours ago
SWAT team surround downtown apartment; Summit League brackets released
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Kids of all abilities thrive in sports and music programs
Sioux Falls, SD12 hours ago
Dakota Valley, Vermillion, Tea Area win in playoffs
Vermillion, SD2 days ago
New law to lure out-of-state professionals to South Dakota
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Lawyer turned teacher is Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Basketball is big business in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Flashback Friday: Home state advantage for the Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD4 hours ago
Pierre boys knock off top-seeded Jefferson in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Arrest made after local car dealership damaged
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Sioux Center edges Solon, advances to State Championship
Sioux Center, IA11 hours ago
Viborg-Hurley, Bridgewater-Emery and St. Mary win Tuesday
Dell Rapids, SD2 days ago
Ethan, Viborg-Hurley reach class ‘B’ state tourney
Sioux Falls, SD11 hours ago
Preparing for another major cleanup
Sioux Falls, SD9 days ago
Summit League Tournament: What you need to know
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Selland, Johnston earn Summit League honors
Brookings, SD21 hours ago
Coyotes, Jackrabbits happy with 10-team Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD15 hours ago
Sioux Center girls advance to 3A State Semifinals
Sioux Center, IA2 days ago
Huset’s Speedway set to host Championship Snocross
Brandon, SD2 days ago
Great Bear Ski Valley tops 50,000 visits for first time ever
Sioux Falls, SD10 days ago
Summit League Tournament Preview Show to air Thursday
Brookings, SD2 days ago
Summit League men’s pairings announced
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Jack Billion, 2006 Democratic Gov. candidate dead at 83
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Pierre, Canton claim team dual state championships
Canton, SD5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy