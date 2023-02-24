Open in App
Aiken, SC
WJBF

Augusta Jags No 2., USC Aiken No. 5 in first men’s basketball NCAA Region Rankings

By Brendan Robertson,

7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team is fifth in the initial NCAA Region Rankings, which were released Wednesday.

The records are through games played on Sunday, Feb. 19. The first record is the team’s overall record while the second is the in-region tally.

UNC Pembroke is first in the poll (25-2, 25-2), while Augusta (20-5, 19-5) is second and Lincoln Memorial (24-3, 24-3) rounds out the top three.

North Georgia (20-4, 20-4) is fourth while the Pacers are fifth 18-7, 18-7). Catawba (19-6, 19-6) is sixth while Young Harris (19-7, 18-7), Lander (18-7, 18-7), Newberry (17-9, 17-9) and Emmanuel (20-7, 18-6) complete the top 10.

COURTESY USC AIKEN ATHLETICS

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

