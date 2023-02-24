Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
What Now Los Angeles

The Baked Bear Franchise is Coming to San Pedro

By Amanda Peukert,

7 days ago
The Baked Bear — a San Diego -started concept specializing in ice-cream sandwich innovation — is opening another location at 1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731 , the former San Pedro Public Market and soon-to-be West Harbor food hall and waterfront park.

According to Co-Founder Rob Robbins , the incoming outpost will be helmed by friends & business partners William Babin and Keir Cochran . Babin and Cochran’s business approach aptly matches The Baked Bear ’s beginnings as Robbins and Co-Founder Shane Stanger are childhood friends turned business partners themselves.

Per the company’s website , The Baked Bear “assemble[s] monstrous ice cream sandwiches that have won the hearts of locals and drawn accolades from Forbes , Eater , and Thrillist .”

What’s more, “original-recipe ice cream sits at the heart of each one of Rob and Shane’s sandwiches, which are held together by fresh-baked cookies and brownies.”

The Baked Bear has over a dozen original-recipe cookies and ice cream flavors, giving guests a chance to mix and match to find their favorite combination. Before they’re served, the sandwiches can be rolled through toppings ranging from Fruity Pebbles to Oreo crumble, giving them an Instagram-worthy touch.

A What Now Los Angeles interview with Robbins — who says the outpost is “very far from opening” — is forthcoming.



