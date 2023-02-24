Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight warming centers to close after city cuts funding early

By Eric Halperin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJDsp_0ky44lbw00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Overnight warming centers funded by the city of Columbus are closing earlier than originally planned.

The news came as a surprise to staff and people who used the shelters.

“I was very disappointed, sad, thinking about the same thing everybody else is thinking: Where are we going to go? Where are we going to lay our head at? What other resources can we go to lay our head at?” said Rodney Gay.

Gay has been at Community Development For All People’s overnight winter warming center many nights this winter. Some nights, he helped run the center. On other nights, he used it as a place to stay warm and get rest as he saves up to find a place to live.

“These people are like a family, and this community is a family to me,” he said.

City council approved $590,000 to fund three warming centers through March 15. The money went to the Community Shelter Board and the warming centers were run by Community Development For All People and the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless.

On Monday, the 24/7 warming center near Ohio State University closed due to safety concerns. The Columbus Coalition for the Homeless said it had to close its warming center at the Broad Street United Methodist Church for “the same concerns.”

Community Development For All People has a notice posted saying the city unexpectedly terminated the funding for the warming centers and the non-profit does not support the decision. Mike Premo, the organization’s executive director, said the non-profit intended to operate the center through the middle of March. With funding ending early, Thursday was its last night open.

“Obviously very disappointed but also really concerned for the folks who had been staying here that we’ve gotten to know by name and built relationships of trust with and making sure they understood this wasn’t our decision,” Premo said. “We care about them and we want them to continue coming to see us during the day and staying connected to our resources.”

About 80 people experiencing homelessness have been staying at the non-profit’s center each night, Premo said. He said he’s worried because while Thursday was a warm day, winter is not over.

“We all knew it was going to happen, but not this soon,” said Gay.

A spokesperson with Mayor Andrew Ginther’s said in a statement the warming centers have “served their purpose.”

They were never intended to be permanent shelters, but instead one part of many resources available to those in need,” the statement read. “The warming centers were also only intended to be open through the end of February. The City ended funding early when safety became a concern.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Columbus Metropolitan Library to mark 150th birthday with ribbon-cutting
Gahanna, OH3 hours ago
Downtown Columbus mixed-use, mixed-income project hits snag with State Historic Preservation Office
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in February
Powell, OH4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OSU African American extension center getting major upgrades
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Columbus airport prepares for flood of spring break travelers
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Scioto Mile Fountain to close by summer for $15 million makeover
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Casto continues to add apartments near Hamilton Quarter
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Affordable housing manager inadvertently sends residents rent increase notices
Blacklick, OH12 hours ago
Columbus police restructuring patrol zones to better serve neighborhoods
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Additional homes proposed at 473-acre Terra Alta residential development in Delaware
Delaware, OH1 day ago
Whitehall forecasts $4.7B economic impact from massive redevelopment project now underway
Whitehall, OH2 days ago
Columbus gun owners have until summer to dispose of large capacity magazines
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Car crashes into Taft's Brewpourium near downtown Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Fuel truck crash blocks I-270 ramp in east Columbus
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Fuel truck crash blocks Ohio highway ramp
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Should Ohioans 14 and 15 be allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school nights?
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus City Council passes new gun restrictions banning large gun magazines
Columbus, OH1 day ago
One minor in critical condition after shooting at Wedgewood Village Apartments
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Historic Black church in Lancaster being renovated
Lancaster, OH2 days ago
Dry & mild Thursday, heavy rain arrives tomorrow
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Root Insurance fires CFO immediately, citing ‘violation of company policies’
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Columbus Zoo working to save elephants’ lives
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Chicken wing joint OX-B’s opening fifth central Ohio location
Westerville, OH2 days ago
One dead after southeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
More seasonal finish to work week with heavy rain possible for Columbus area
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Permits plummet for Ohio concealed carry, and attorney general thinks he knows why
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Storms cause severe damage across central Ohio
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Ex-Pickerington teacher repays $15K in stolen robotics club funds
Pickerington, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy