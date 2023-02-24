Open in App
Hart, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Hart wins first conference title in 60 years with win over Mason County Central

By FOX 17 News,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mta3S_0ky407RP00 Hart 63, Mason County Central 45

The Hart boys basketball program had not won a conference championship since 1963, that changed Thursday night.

The Pirates beat visiting Mason County Central 63-45 to claim the outright West Michigan Conference Rivers division crown.

In the process, Hart (12-0, 19-0) moves into second in district 35 for MPR which would give them a bye in the upcoming tournament.

Teams still have until Saturday to impact the MPR prior to the district draw being finalized.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hockey Regional Final Roundup: Byron Center advances
Byron Center, MI1 day ago
Girls Districts Roundup: Kenowa Hills upsets Reeths-Puffer
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Hope women set to begin title defense at home Friday
Holland, MI13 hours ago
Finally healthy, Hope feels confident heading into NCAA Tournament
Holland, MI1 day ago
Muskegon club helping high school students get into HBCUs
Muskegon, MI3 days ago
Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, P.M. snow develops
Grand Rapids, MI8 hours ago
West Michigan Home & Garden Show opens for 44th year at DeVos Place
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Our next winter storm arrives Friday
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Broadway Grand Rapids' 35th Anniversary Season brings in award-winning lineup
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Tonight's Forecast: Scattered light rain and snow develops
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Union HS Principal on child labor practices in GR: 'The outside stuff is tough'
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
West Michigan preschool celebrates Black History Month
Muskegon Heights, MI2 days ago
Noodle Fest celebrates heritage, brings competition to Calder Plaza
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Countdown to LaughFest begins!
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
One County, One Book campaign puts books into the hands of young readers
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Homicide suspect in custody after shelter in place issued in Holland
Holland, MI6 hours ago
Lawmakers working to create bill that would better support foster teens
Big Rapids, MI2 hours ago
Michigan inmates helping train dogs for people with disabilities
Muskegon, MI4 hours ago
Feeding America ‘very nervous’ about impact of end of COVID-era SNAP benefits
Comstock Park, MI1 day ago
Latino domestic violence victims, law enforcement work to bridge gap
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Grand Rapids business accused of violating child labor laws
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
UPDATE: Second victim dies after crash, investigation shows speeds over 100mph
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Mother-daughter duo donate 150 backpacks to people struggling with homelessness
Grand Rapids, MI19 hours ago
GRPD: 1-year-old’s death ruled homicide
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy