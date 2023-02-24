Hart wins first conference title in 60 years with win over Mason County Central

Hart 63, Mason County Central 45

The Hart boys basketball program had not won a conference championship since 1963, that changed Thursday night.

The Pirates beat visiting Mason County Central 63-45 to claim the outright West Michigan Conference Rivers division crown.

In the process, Hart (12-0, 19-0) moves into second in district 35 for MPR which would give them a bye in the upcoming tournament.

Teams still have until Saturday to impact the MPR prior to the district draw being finalized.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter