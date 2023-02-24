Hawaii women’s returns to .500 with win over UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team hit the .500 mark for the first time in the 2022-2023 season with a 60-49 road win over UC Riverside on Thursday.

Hawaii is 13-13 overall, including 11-6 in Big West Conference play after beginning the year 1-6.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside fell to 5-23 overall and 3-15 in Big West play.

Hawaii point guard Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high 17 points with six steals, while freshman forward Imani Perez had a career-high 11 points.

For UCR, Jordan Webster, the younger sister of former Hawaii men’s basketball guard Justin Webster, had a game-high 20 points.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road contest at UC Irvine. Tipoff is set for noon.