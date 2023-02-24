Open in App
Silver Spring, MD
Vigil held for woman killed in Silver Spring fire; parents turning grief into action

By Daniel Hamburg,

7 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people came together on Thursday to remember the 25-year-old woman killed in a Silver Spring apartment fire on Saturday.

Friends, family and even neighbors who didn’t know 25-year-old Melanie Diaz were there to show support.

Friends and family helped build a memorial for her right in front of the Arrive Silver Spring apartment building where she died, complete with photos, flowers and messages of support for the family.

Melanie was remembered not for the way she died in a fire but for the way she lived.

“What I will always remember about her is her smile,” said coworker Maria Ortiz. “She was an incredibly warm person, always put others first. And until her last moment, she was putting her puppies first.”

“When they found her they found her hugging Sammy and Ella,” said Melanie’s fiancé Michael Sobalvarro. “She had removed her jacket and covered them so as to maximize their ability to live. That’s who Melanie was. She was a giver.”

She was also a scholar, a graduate of Georgetown University and an event planner for the Aspen Institute.

“Melanie was an incredibly caring and passionate person about the people she worked with and about the environment,” said Greg Gershuny, her boss who hired her. “And she was always thinking about how she could do more for the people that were around her.”

Through the pain of losing a daughter, her parents want change.

“Please change the law and put in the irrigation system, the sprinkler, if they can put in a law that way they can change it as soon as possible,” said Zuleika Madera, Melanie’s mother.

A sprinkler system could have prevented this tragedy according to the fire marshal. But buildings in Montgomery County aren’t required to have them until 2033.

“Yesterday it was my daughter. Tomorrow can be your son, your daughter, your wife, your mother, your father. And we cannot wait more,” said Cesar Diaz, Melanie’s father.

Melanie’s parents say they’re going to fight for nationwide change.

“We try to make a difference because it’s a life. It’s my daughter and it’s not fair,” Madera said.

Madera said she was pleasantly taken by surprise with the amount of support shown toward her daughter and her family this week — and especially tonight. She wanted to make sure what happened to her daughter doesn’t happen to anyone else.

