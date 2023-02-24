Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Former NFL QB reveals horrible Russell Wilson tragedy

By Reice Shipley,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5sRU_0ky3mmJx00

The Denver Broncos and in particular starting quarterback Russell Wilson struggled mightily this past season, finishing with a 5-12 record in large part due to Wilson’s worst individual season in recent memory. However, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf detailed a potential reason for these struggles involving a tragedy to someone close to both him and Wilson.

Leaf posted a clip on Twitter of his podcast on PointsBet called The Straight Line. On the podcast, he detailed that Wilson worked very closely with Trevor Moawad, who worked in the field of mental health and positive thinking. Moawad also worked alongside Leaf after he got out of prison once his NFL career didn’t work out.

Moawad unfortunately passed away in September of 2021 from a brain tumor, which Leaf believes is something that still weighs on Russell Wilson heavily.

“This man had been increasingly important to Russell Wilson,” said Leaf. “They were partners, and I don’t think enough people talked about it last year. This was the first season that he didn’t have Trevor. I tell people all the time, when you walk into a facility to train your body you get a trainer. You need a trainer to exercise the biggest muscle in your body, and that is the brain.”

Wilson’s relationship with Trevor Moawad dates all the way back to 2012 while he was preparing for the 2012 NFL Draft. Losing someone extremely close to you like Wilson did can certainly weigh heavily on you, and even perhaps explain some of his recent struggles on the field.

We saw how Tom Brady’s personal issues with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen affected him this past season. Wilson could be going through his own personal issues, which have certainly been far less publicized.

[ Ryan Leaf on Twitter ]

The post Former NFL QB reveals horrible Russell Wilson tragedy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Sean Payton reveals honest truth about Russell Wilson private office
Denver, CO2 days ago
Seahawks' Pete Carroll addresses Russell Wilson reportedly trying to get him fired
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Sean Payton Makes Clear Statement About Russell Wilson's Office
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Miami, FL25 days ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Look Inside Tom Brady’s Apartment in Florida, Priced at $60,000 Per Month
Tampa, FL22 days ago
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs report
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO22 days ago
Ex-NFL player, pioneering broadcaster Irv Cross posthumously diagnosed with Stage 4 CTE
Boston, MA2 days ago
Report: Sean Desai leaving Seahawks
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Pete Carroll Responds To Rumor That Russell Wilson Wanted Him Fired
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Sean Payton: Only one reason Russell Wilson’s office was a problem
Denver, CO2 days ago
C.J. Stroud has bold message for Chicago Bears
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
NFL world enraged at major Super Bowl mistake
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers has bold message for his doubters
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Dallas, TX21 days ago
Lakers Receive Brutal Injury Update Regarding LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ohio State goes viral for insane NFL Combine numbers
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Seahawks' John Schneider addresses Russell Wilson rumors
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make surprising move
Tampa, FL2 days ago
NFL world reacts to Buccaneers major roster move
Tampa, FL21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy