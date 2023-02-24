PlayStation VR2 Users Report Major Controller Problems in First Week

PlayStation VR2 users are reporting some pretty significant controller issues just a day after launch. VR is a very, very new type of technology, but it is being iterated upon at a rapid rate. It has largely been kept to standalone devices or as an extension of PC gaming, but PlayStation was the first and so far, the only major platform holder to take the plunge into VR on consoles. Xbox briefly toyed with the idea of VR, but ended up backing down from it. PlayStation's initial attempts at VR were good, but needed work to standout among the competition. Now, PSVR2 is here and it is a dramatic upgrade for console VR gaming, but some players are struggling to enjoy it.

PlayStation VR2 was released on Wednesday and as spotted by Eurogamer , players on Reddit have been reporting issues with the Sense controllers. Players are noting that in some games, the X button and R2 (which are bound to the right Sense controller) are not being registered as inputs in select games. Of course, anyone who has played a PlayStation game knows X is one of the most prominent buttons along with R2. X is typically used to accept/select things, perform actions, and so on. R2 is typically associated with shooting a gun or accelerating a vehicle amongst other things. So, as you may imagine, this is pretty problematic. If you're also having this issue, the Reddit thread is filled with various fixes until PlayStation properly addresses the matter. It's also worth noting that games like Gran Turismo 7 , Tetris Effect , Thumper , Pistol Whip , and Kayak VR all seem to work fine as they can either be played with a regular DualSense controller or work fine even if you're having the input issue.

As with any piece of new technology, issues are bound to happen. It's the nature of the beast and something early adopters are forced to endure. Whether or not PlayStation will address this issue directly anytime soon remains to be seen, but it seems like some players are still able to enjoy the PlayStation VR 2 without interruption.

