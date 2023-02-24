Open in App
New York City, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks sign rookie guard Trevor Keels to 10-day contract

By Cody Taylor,

7 days ago
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks on Thursday signed rookie guard Trevor Keels to a 10-day contract after a productive season in the G League, the team announced.

Keels, the 42nd pick, was previously signed to a two-way contract and has spent the majority of the season with the Westchester Knicks. They needed to sign at least one player to meet the league-mandated 14-player roster minimum after their recent trades.

The signing likely means that the team will sign Keels to a second 10-day contract and then for the rest of the season. They like what he brings to the team and want to keep him around and develop within their system moving forward.

He has logged just 57 seconds this season in the NBA as the team prioritized playing time for him with Westchester. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau believes the minutes in the G League will ultimately help him adjust to the competition level.

Keels is averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds on 41.4% shooting from the field in 30 games with Westchester. He has recorded seven 20-point games, including a season-high 27 points and seven 3-pointers on Nov. 22.

