Moundsville, WV
WTRF- 7News

JM Makes It 4 Wins In Their Last 5 Games

By Scott Nolte,

7 days ago

MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall closed their regular season Thursday with a 57-43 win over Magnolia, their fourth win in their last five games.

Roman Gray led the Monarchs with 14 points, Tyke Muldrew, JT Schlick, and Brennan Sobutka each had 11.

Hayden Pyles led Magnolia with a game-high 16 points, Brady Kocher had 14 and Dubale Greathouse had 11.

JM finishes the regular season 12-10 while Magnolia ends at 3-19.

