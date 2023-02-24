Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Pensacola faith leaders propose solution to affordable housing crisis

By Cody Long,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XIad_0ky3ldPd00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A local group of faith leaders have come forward with a plan to bring in more affordable housing to Pensacola.

This week, an interfaith organization called J.U.S.T. Pensacola (Justice United Seeking Transformation in Pensacola) proposed to the city council an affordable rental housing trust fund.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“If you are in this room and know someone who has struggled to find an affordable place to live in our city, raise your hand,” Co-President Marian Bennett said as everyone in the room raised their hands.

They’re asking the city to allocate $4.2 million to the trust fund each year for the next decade.

“The goal is to leverage trust fund dollars to provide 100 affordable rental units every year for the next 10 years…it can be done,” Rev. Ansley Walker said.

They say this will incentivize affordable housing developers to come to Pensacola.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

The city is short at least 1,000 affordable rental units for those households that are 80 percent or less than the area median income, according to J.U.S.T. Pensacola.

The city’s housing department would manage the trust fund. There would be an oversight board that would work with the housing department in formulating policies, approving plans for the use of funds, reviewing applications, and the oversight of expenditures. The city council would approve all grants, loans and contracts related to the fund.

The group summarized some of the stories they’ve heard from struggling residents over the past two years.

“Mothers giving their sons tents to live in when rents increase,” Bennett said. “Children and grandchildren moving back home. First responders sharing rooms and young people leaving Pensacola because they can’t afford to live here.”

The group asked the council to put the trust fund proposal on their next meeting’s agenda in March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
PCC students suffer electric shock working near power lines, hospitalized
Pensacola, FL21 hours ago
FDOT looking at Highway 98 changes in Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Pensacola woman wins $1 million off $50 scratch-off ticket
Pensacola, FL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Mobile reports 257K pounds of litter collected in 2022
Mobile, AL16 hours ago
Fort Walton Beach man presents option to amend smoking ban with cigarette recycling boxes
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Ferry service returns to Pensacola Bay
Pensacola, FL12 hours ago
Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Pensacola Beach Lifeguards returning to their towers for 2023 season
Pensacola Beach, FL1 day ago
Birdville deadly shooting victim identified: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
Baldwin County group helps young women get all dressed up
Fairhope, AL4 hours ago
Gun found on Baldwin County HS campus, student arrested
Bay Minette, AL20 hours ago
Baldwin Co. Corrections Center inmate dies at local hospital: Police
Gulf Shores, AL2 days ago
Baldwin County deputy shoots, kills person in Elsanor
Robertsdale, AL17 hours ago
Mobile named one of the unhappiest cities out of 180 cities: Report
Mobile, AL3 days ago
11 men arrested in Internet Crimes Against Children Case in Escambia Co.
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Inmate dies at Foley Municipal Jail: Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin Co.
Foley, AL3 days ago
MPD investigating robbery at Greer’s
Mobile, AL19 hours ago
Mobile Police investigating murder in Birdville Community
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder ‘thought he was entitled,’ prosecutor says
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mobile man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2020 shooting in Irvington: Sheriff
Irvington, AL19 hours ago
Dredging project to help eroded West Beach beaches underway
Gulf Shores, AL1 day ago
1 injured in shooting at Chickasaw Food Mart, 1 detained: Police
Chickasaw, AL18 hours ago
2 Florida beaches ranked in top 20 in U.S.: TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Award ‘Best of the Beaches for 2023’
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Unity Walk held in Crestview to take stand against crime
Crestview, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy