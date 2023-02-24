Open in App
Malaysia's Jan CPI rises 3.7% on-year, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in January rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was in line with the forecast made by 19 economists in a Reuters poll. In December, the index had risen 3.8%.

