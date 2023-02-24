Online Trivia Contest to Mark Founding of Huntington

An online trivia night on April 2 will mark the founding of the Town of Huntington 370 years ago. The Trivia Night About All Things Huntington will pose questions about local history, stores, beaches, nature, streets and more in town, from Cold Spring Harbor to Northport to Dix Hills. Huntington was founded on April 2, 1653 when three Englishmen from Oyster Bay acquired land from a leader of the Matinecock tribe who inhabited Long Island. Prizes will go to top winners for the event, which is hosted by the Cold Spring Haror Whaling Museum
together with the Town of Huntington Historic Partnership. To register, go to: https://cshwhalingmuseum.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/cshwhalingmuseum/eventRegistration.jsp?event=3220&
Comments / 0