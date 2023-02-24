Open in App
Tonopah, NV
8 News Now

Nye County government offices to close due to blizzard warning

By Julia Romero,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All Nye County government offices in Tonopah will be closed following the issuance of a blizzard warning on Friday.

This is the first blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Northwest in 10 years and the first for the area.

According to the National Weather Service Northwest Elko has issued a blizzard warning from 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The warning includes Northwest Nye County, Tonopah, and Round Mountain.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.

Visibility in those areas is expected to be near or at zero.

