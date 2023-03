SIDNEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Sidney Girls Basketball team earned a sectional playoff win over Watkins Glen 64-59 in the opening round of the Class C tournament.

Ava Cirigliano could not be stopped for Sidney, scoring 30 points in the winning effort.

Watch the highlights above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.