Nashville announces 26 new traffic calming projects

More than two dozen Nashville neighborhoods are about to see big changes.

The Nashville Department of Transportation recently announced new traffic calming projects aimed at reducing reckless driving.

Drivers speeding on Elysian Fields Road is a constant concern, neighbor Cliff Noonan said.

"During the day 45 to 50, at night you can get up to about 60 or 70, especially if they are drag racing," Noonan said.

Many drivers take the road to cut time and avoid taking Harding Place.

But for those that live nearby, speeding has created problems.

"We don't want this guy to get hurt. He's about eight and a half years old, he's got three or four more years left. We don't want to cut it short," Noonan said.

And it's a safety issue that NDOT also sees.

Based on data like pedestrian crash history, average speed, and destination, NDOT engineers listed the road among the top three streets with the greatest need.

It's one of 26 streets slated for change as part of NDOT's Traffic Calming Projects that will take place in the next few months.

"I'm driving 30 just to get back and this is at 10 o'clock in the morning, you know? I'm not going fast enough so people will go around me and it almost causes wrecks. Like, I've seen two, for instance where they go around me and have to jet back in front of me because the had to speed up to like 60," Noonan said.

NDOT said in the next few weeks, it will work with council members to host workshops to listen to community members and decide on the best design for each street.

For a full list of the 2023 Traffic Calming Projects you can visit NDOT's website HERE .

