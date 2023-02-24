Open in App
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

Boxers weigh in for Tapia Fight Night

By Bradley Benson,

7 days ago

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time this month, a professional fight card is coming to New Mexico. Triller Fight Club and Tapia Promotions are bringing “Tapia Fight Night” to the Rio Rancho events center on Friday, February 24.

In total, nine bouts are scheduled with six coming on the main card. Seven of the fights feature at least one New Mexican, with ten of the 18 fighters representing the Land of Enchantment.

Main Event

Jason Sanchez (15-3) vs Rafael Reyes (20-15) – 126, 10 rounds

Co-Feature

Nico Hernandez (9-0) vs Gilberto Mendoza (19-13) – 112, 8 rounds

Co-Feature

Josh Torres (25-7-2) vs Donovan Estrella (13-2) -147, 8 rounds

Main Card

Abel Mendoza (33-0) vs Ernesto Guerrero (34-36) – 134, 8 rounds

Jose Sanchez (11-3-1) vs Reggie Harris (7-2) – 152, 6 rounds

Preliminary Card

Nicco Tapia vs Christopher Lucero – 155, 3 rounds (amateur fight)

Jordanne Garcia (4-1) vs Sonya Dierfling (5-3) – 165, 4 rounds

Lorenzo Benavidez (3-5) vs Jordan Gregory (2-3) – 4 rounds

Andres Rey (debut) vs Jesus Marin (0-1) – 130, 4 rounds

The night is headlined by Albuquerque native Jason Sanchez as he takes on Chihuahua, Mexico native, and Clovis, NM fighter Rafael Reyes. It is a late change of opponent for Sanchez, who was originally supposed to fight Luis Castillo Jr., but Sanchez remains confident in his abilities inside the ring.

Promise kept: NMSU football coach inks up to honor Aggies’ bowl win

“You know I’m going to go in there and feel him out the first few rounds and if I can get the knockout and finish him fast or whatever,” said Sanchez. “It’d be nice to get some rounds in and hopefully get the knockout, but whatever comes through.”

Jason’s brother, Jose “Guero,” is also on the card taking on Detroit native Reggie Harris. They are fighting in the 152-pound division, however, they each came in overweight. Sanchez weighed in at 153.6 pounds and Harris weighed in at 158.4 pounds. Even with the difference, the fighters have agreed to go on. “I mean it happens,” said Jose, “We both came in over, I mean it’s boxing. I’m still ready.”

The brothers train together at their family-owned gym. Their father, Pepe, has been heavily involved throughout their careers and will be in the corner for both fights.

“For all my life, I’ve been in the corner when they were amateurs and now as professionals, I’ll be in the corner,” he said. “I also want Guero to finish his fight so he can be in the corner for Jason too. All of our family works together.”

Doors open to the public at 4 p.m. and amateur fights begin at 5 p.m. The preliminary card is slated to start at 6 p.m. with the main card following at 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy