Lady Bears trump Aces

SPRINGFIELD– The Missouri State Lady Bears have two home games left in the regular season and that includes tonight’s game against Evansville.

Beth Cunningham’s team is 12-and-4 in the Valley just one game behind the co-leaders.

Mo State was looking to trump the Aces for a 12th straight game.

But the Aces came out strong in the opening quarter, Myia Clark’s jumper puts Evansville up 9-1.

Lady Bears battled back though. Jade Masogayo with the rejection to taylor woodhouse back to Masagayo, MSU trailed 13-7 after one.

In the second, Mo State outscored Evansville 19-6 on 43 percent shooting to take a 23-22 lead into halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, the Lady Bears create separation as Sydney Wilson knocks down the team’s only 3-pointer of the game, Lady Bears up by seven.

Their lead eventually swelled to ten in the quarter as Indya Green’s jumper makes it 42-32.

Kennedy Taylor was one of three Lady Bears in double figures. She also lead the team with 13 rebounds, nine of those were on the offensive glass.

Aniya Thomas led all scorers with 15 points as the Lady Bears overcome another sluggish start to pull out the victory winning 63-51.

“You have to give them credit for taking us out of what we wanted to do,” said Lady Bears Head Coach Beth Cunningham. “But I thought we we weren’t playing our best baskteball to start the game. Unfortunately it happened last game as well, so we need to figure that out and get off to some better starts here.”

