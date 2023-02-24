Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears trump Aces

By Chris Pinson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMvSf_0ky3gchx00

SPRINGFIELD– The Missouri State Lady Bears have two home games left in the regular season and that includes tonight’s game against Evansville.

Beth Cunningham’s team is 12-and-4 in the Valley just one game behind the co-leaders.

Mo State was looking to trump the Aces for a 12th straight game.

But the Aces came out strong in the opening quarter, Myia Clark’s jumper puts Evansville up 9-1.

Lady Bears battled back though. Jade Masogayo with the rejection to taylor woodhouse back to Masagayo, MSU trailed 13-7 after one.

In the second, Mo State outscored Evansville 19-6 on 43 percent shooting to take a 23-22 lead into halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, the Lady Bears create separation as Sydney Wilson knocks down the team’s only 3-pointer of the game, Lady Bears up by seven.

Their lead eventually swelled to ten in the quarter as Indya Green’s jumper makes it 42-32.

Kennedy Taylor was one of three Lady Bears in double figures. She also lead the team with 13 rebounds, nine of those were on the offensive glass.

Aniya Thomas led all scorers with 15 points as the Lady Bears overcome another sluggish start to pull out the victory winning 63-51.

“You have to give them credit for taking us out of what we wanted to do,” said Lady Bears Head Coach Beth Cunningham. “But I thought we we weren’t playing our best baskteball to start the game. Unfortunately it happened last game as well, so we need to figure that out and get off to some better starts here.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bears douse Flames in opening round of MVC Tournament
Springfield, MO11 hours ago
Bears Clay named 2nd team All-Valley
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Parkview downs West Plains in Class Six District Five tournament
West Plains, MO1 day ago
Nixa survives first round scare from Ozark
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Drury’s Eagan named GLVC coach of the year
Springfield, MO1 day ago
MSU’s Chance Moore, named All-Bench team
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Cowboys rally past Bears win 12-10
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Fordland flys past College Heights into quarters
Fordland, MO2 days ago
Fair Grove tops Diamond, advances to quarters
Fair Grove, MO2 days ago
Bears get 6th seed, ready for the late show
Springfield, MO3 days ago
MSU baseball sweeps Central Arkansas
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Mo Sports Hall of Fame honors women in sports at luncheon
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Lady Bears honor Wilson, Thomas with a victory on Senior Day
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Athlete of the Week: Jacob Lafferty
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Bears wrap regular season at Indiana State
Springfield, MO6 days ago
Lady Panthers honor three on Senior Day to cap off perfect conference record
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Mo State wins home opener in 14 innings
Springfield, MO6 days ago
Lafferty gets 33, Sparta wins district title
Sparta, MO6 days ago
Weaubleau holds off Ash Grove, wins district
Ash Grove, MO6 days ago
Springfield Director of Public Information honored with award
Springfield, MO13 hours ago
Downtown Springfield YMCA to close at end of month
Springfield, MO15 hours ago
8th Annual SGF Polar Plunge looks to break the state record in donations for SOMO
Springfield, MO1 hour ago
$50K lottery won in Taney County
Hollister, MO2 days ago
Reed Academy invites Springfield to view school in need of upgrading ahead of election
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Tuesday, February 28 Weather – Stormy Start To March
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Springfield to hold free motorcycle classes
Springfield, MO2 days ago
95 years of the Springfield Art Museum
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Students speak out on school board decision
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield Art Museum to host 91st Annual All School Exhibition
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Driver of overturned pickup in Christian County chase identified, charged
Branson, MO23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy