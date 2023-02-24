Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Blockbuster Dmitry Orlov trade: A look at 4 winners and losers

By Ryan Gagne,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ows9O_0ky3f6mH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zojl6_0ky3f6mH00

If the hockey world is jealous of the historic season the Boston Bruins are on pace for, the team’s recent trade for Dmitry Orlov might push people over the edge. After being linked to several high-profile defensemen on bottom-ranked teams, the Bruins surprised many by calling upon a conference rival to land two impact players.

Ultimately, the Bruins had to stay under the cap of $83.5 million, so they called upon the Minnesota Wild to assist in their acquisition with the Washington Capitals. It’s similar to what the Toronto Maple Leafs did last week with their addition of Ryan O’Reilly .

Bruins Acquire Capitals Acquire Wild Acquire
Dmitry Orlov (D) Craig Smith (C) Fifth-Round Pick (2023)
Garnet Hathaway (RW) First-Round Pick (2023) Pay 25% of Orlov’s Salary
Andrei Svetlakov (Signing rights) Second-Round Pick (2024)
Pay 25% of Orlov’s Salary Third-Round Pick (2025)
Retain 50% of Orlov’s Salary
Reported Dmitry Orlov trade

As the NHL rich continue to get richer, there are surprisingly a couple of losers in this trade, so let’s evaluate another blockbuster hockey trade.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NHL trade rumors

Winner: The 2022-23 Boston Bruins go all in for the Stanley Cup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4myB_0ky3f6mH00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone had yet to pay attention to the historical season the Bruins are having, the team is close to finishing February with less than 10 losses. Furthermore, after Thursday’s shocking trade with the Capitals, the Bruins added depth on the blue line and their bottom six.

Dmitry Orlov recently won a Stanley Cup in 2018 and will be one of four members with that level of experience in the lineup. Although Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Krejci all own rings from 2011, they represent the old guard, so a fresh perspective can assist in getting the club through the tough grind of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Hathaway is more than just an afterthought in the deal since he will be a great addition to the third or fourth line. Despite failing to produce at the same level this season, the Bruins should expect him to create magic with Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, and Trent Frederic.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NHL power rankings

Loser: The NHL Eastern Conference, especially the Atlantic Division

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3yaJ_0ky3f6mH00
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins are the favorites to win the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best record and claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Realistically, the Carolina Hurricanes remain their most significant threat to both spots since they are the only other team in the league with more than 80 points.

Despite the recent trade activity of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the stability of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins remain the top team and only improved their chances of success with Thursday’s additions. Although there weren’t many holes in the Bruins’ game, despite the recent mini-slump , if anyone had any questions about the team’s direction, general manager Don Sweeney set out to silence the critics with Orlov and Hathaway.

Even though there is time for contending teams to make up ground in the next week, the Bruins have put the conference on notice. Additionally, whoever wants to represent the East in the Stanley Cup Final must go through Boston.

Also Read:
Fantasy hockey picks: The top 6 to watch and skip

Winner: The Minnesota Wild lose some cap space, pick up draft picks

Anyone who watches the Minnesota Wild must be curious how the team continues to be involved in blockbuster trades, yet there have been no changes to the lineup. Wild general manager Bill Guerin has recently been busy acquiring prospects and draft picks while surrendering some of their cap space.

Although the Wild are fighting for a Western Conference wild-card spot, they have time to swap all these recently acquired draft picks for a player to make an impact today. Moreover, they are not concerned about money because they keep taking on portions of contracts while stockpiling options for the future.

Whether Guerin has an elaborate plan for right now or next season, he’s silently becoming the hero of this year’s deadline. As his team flexes its financial muscles, they set a trend that others will eventually follow when dealing away big dollar contracts.

Loser: NHL star defensemen linked to the Boston Bruins after Dmitry Orlov trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8Lr5_0ky3f6mH00
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL rumor mill is never quiet, and the moment a player sits due to “trade-related reasons,” the buzz is electrifying. According to many rumors, the Bruins were going to acquire Arizona Coyote defenseman Jakoc Chychrun, who is currently sitting for the second straight week .

Although that deal never came to fruition, the rumors turned to Columbus, where the Bruins showed interest in Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Consequently, despite no impending trade, he’s also been a healthy scratch for a few games.

Furthermore, no one is saying that Sweeney can’t go out and acquire either or both of these players. Still, if today’s transaction with the Capitals is any indication, he’s out of the Chychurn and Gavrikov pursuit. Ultimately, these two elite-level defensemen may not find themselves on the Stanley Cup favorite but can see themselves lineup against the team that didn’t pick them.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Boston Bruins land Tyler Bertuzzi in latest blockbuster NHL trade
Boston, MA1 day ago
NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest to 100 points
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Boston Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit Red Wings for picks
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Kane trade: Analyzing 3 winners and losers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Devils acquire F Curtis Lazar from Canucks
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Kings acquire F Zack MacEwen from Flyers
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Gold Glove love: St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, Ozzie Smith form mutual admiration society
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly (oblique) out six weeks
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Kings nip Canadiens, grab share of Pacific Division lead
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
St. Louis Blues acquire Jakub Vrana from Detroit Red Wings
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Surprising Blue Jackets look to continue roll against Kraken
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo latest NBA superstar to buy a stake in MLS club
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Kirill Kaprizov scores twice as Wild edge Canucks
Saint Paul, MN12 hours ago
Rival teams reportedly believe Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star could be available this summer
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Kevin Lankinen, Predators shut down Panthers
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
New Hurricanes D Shayne Gostisbehere to face former team
Raleigh, NC14 hours ago
Blues erase early deficit, dump Sharks
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
Jason Zucker leads Penguins in OT win vs. Lightning
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
Kraken blow lead, beat Red Wings in OT
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Claude Giroux, Senators spoil Patrick Kane’s Rangers debut
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen (knee) likely done for year
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
James Harden to Houston Rockets? Why that narrative is flawed from all angles
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Avalanche acquire F Lars Eller from Capitals
Washington, DC1 day ago
Arizona driven to deal UCLA first home loss in top-10 showdown
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy