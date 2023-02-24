DeWITT 54, WAVERLY 44

DELTA TWP. — The Panthers has three players in double figures scoring while claiming a share of the CAAC Blue title with its win over Waverly to close the regular season. Tara Kurncz paced DeWitt (20-2, 9-1) with 13 points, while Madi Uyl scored 12 points and Gabbie Brya added 10 points. Xandaija Scott had 13 points and Jada Amunga scored 11 points for the Warriors (8-12, 4-6).

WILLIAMSTON 35, MASON 32

LANSING CHRISTIAN 49, EASTERN 36

BOYS

OLIVET 77, FOWLERVILLE 50

OLIVET — Brayden Wine had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals to help the Division 2 No. 3-ranked Eagles to a nonleague win. Bo Lincoln added 18 points, four assists and four steals and Drew Priddy finished with 12 points for Olivet (19-0). Bryce Wine contributed nine points and seven assists for the Eagles, which built a double-digit lead in the opening quarter.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Basketball roundup: DeWitt girls win share of CAAC Blue championship