Open in App
Dewitt, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Basketball roundup: DeWitt girls win share of CAAC Blue championship

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBcV0_0ky3dhED00

DeWITT 54, WAVERLY 44

DELTA TWP. — The Panthers has three players in double figures scoring while claiming a share of the CAAC Blue title with its win over Waverly to close the regular season. Tara Kurncz paced DeWitt (20-2, 9-1) with 13 points, while Madi Uyl scored 12 points and Gabbie Brya added 10 points. Xandaija Scott had 13 points and Jada Amunga scored 11 points for the Warriors (8-12, 4-6).

WILLIAMSTON 35, MASON 32

LANSING CHRISTIAN 49, EASTERN 36

BOYS

OLIVET 77, FOWLERVILLE 50

OLIVET — Brayden Wine had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals to help the Division 2 No. 3-ranked Eagles to a nonleague win. Bo Lincoln added 18 points, four assists and four steals and Drew Priddy finished with 12 points for Olivet (19-0). Bryce Wine contributed nine points and seven assists for the Eagles, which built a double-digit lead in the opening quarter.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Basketball roundup: DeWitt girls win share of CAAC Blue championship

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy