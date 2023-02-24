Derby’s dynamic duo helps clinch league title

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby High School girl’s basketball team clinched the Division I league title in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League with a win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21. The Panthers accomplished that with one senior on the roster.

That senior is Addy Brown, an Iowa State commit, a McDonald’s All-American, and leader of the Derby Panthers.

“A lot of people counted us out, and I took that personal,” explained Brown.

The future Cyclone leads the Panthers in most stat categories, but every team needs a dynamic duo. That’s where junior wing Destiny Smith comes in. She’s the team’s best three-point shooter.

“She’s a lot more confident this year,” said Brown. “I tell her no one can guard you. I tell her that before every game.”

“I always knew I could shoot the ball, but my biggest thing was more defense and picking that up from last year to this year,” explained Smith. “I am trying to make a bigger impact on the defensive end because I know my shots will come easily.”

And they have. Smith is up to 230 points, and 34 steals. Last season, she finished with 98 points and 21 steals.

“She spends countless hours in the gym. When you work for something, you are going to get it, and that’s shown this year,” said Brown.

Brown shares that same mentality. That’s why the Panthers are 17-2 and 10-0 and home.

Derby’s final regular season game is Friday, Feb. 24, against Maize.

