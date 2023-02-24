COVID Emergency Declarations in SD County to End, But Officials Warn: Don’t ‘Let Guard Down’

People wait in vehicles to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru “vaccination super station” in downtown San Diego, nearly one year into the pandemic, on Feb. 13, 2021. Now the state and county emergency COVID orders are about to end. REUTERS/Bing Guan

San Diego County’s three-year COVID-19 local and health emergency proclamations and declarations expire next week, but officials urged continued vigilance.

“Our declaration of a local health emergency and local emergency proclamation will end Feb. 28, matching the end of the state’s declarations,” Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said Thursday. “But make no mistake, this is not the time to let your guard down.

“The virus is still circulating throughout the community,” she said. “People are still being hospitalized and dying. So protect yourself, your family and friends. We strongly urge people to get current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including the bivalent booster.”

The county Health and Human Services Agency will continue testing, treating and vaccinating, but weekly updates on local COVID-19 cases and deaths will cease after this week, public health officials said. New information will be shared with the public if and when the HHSA has it.

The county’s COVID-19 web pages will continue to be updated weekly.

More than 2.69 million or 80.7% of San Diegans have received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 576,531 bivalent boosters – or 22.9% of the 2,514,949 eligible San Diegans – have been administered.

Both COVID-19 vaccinations and treatment remain widely available throughout San Diego County. Primary series vaccines and bivalent boosters, as well as flu vaccines, are available at local pharmacies, medical providers’ offices and county vaccination sites.

A total of 1,774 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county in the past seven days, bringing the region’s cumulative total to 983,031. Additionally, nine deaths were reported in the past week, as the region’s deaths rose to 5,768.

Influenza cases remained relatively steady with 70 reported last week, compared to 61 the week before. No new deaths were reported. The region’s total number of flu cases increased to 20,949 while deaths remained at 40.

– City News Service