St. Michael’s 3rd Grader Wins Hoop Shoot State Contest

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – St. Michael’s third grade student Roman Shinsky recently won the West Virginia hoop shoot contest in the eight-nine year-old division.

Shinsky made 21 of 25 attempts at the state competition, he will next compete at the regional tournament in Charlottesville, Virginia March 11th.

