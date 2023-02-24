Open in App
WTRF- 7News

St. Michael’s 3rd Grader Wins Hoop Shoot State Contest

By Scott Nolte,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0cW2_0ky3aP6y00

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – St. Michael’s third grade student Roman Shinsky recently won the West Virginia hoop shoot contest in the eight-nine year-old division.

Shinsky made 21 of 25 attempts at the state competition, he will next compete at the regional tournament in Charlottesville, Virginia March 11th.

