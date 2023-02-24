3rd time's the charm: Reynolds girls basketball finally beats Myers Park, moves to Round 3

ASHEVILLE — By the time the entry pass left Julie Janus' hand, it was too late for Myers Park.

With the Mustangs fronting forward Landyn Stewart in the post, the rest of the Reynolds girls basketball team cleared to the opposite perimeter. Janus' pass was placed perfectly, and there was nobody between Stewart and the seventh bucket of a 22-4 game-changing run.

In the teams' third meeting of the season, No. 5 Reynolds held No. 12 Myers Park scoreless for nearly six minutes of the fourth quarter Thursday, flipping the game with its frontcourt and advancing to the NCHSAA 4A third round with a 56-47 win.

"Playing on our home court, we didn't want to go home. We just had to prove that we could beat them," Janus said. "We play for each other. We didn't think about losing, we thought about each other."

The Rockets (22-7) spent Wednesday reviewing film of their two regular-season losses to the Mustangs (22-7), both of which were played in Charlotte.

Knowing how Myers Park would try to slow down Stewart and forward Jenna Barnes, coach Amanda Whitaker drew up a new offensive set to take advantage of her dominant frontcourt.

But early on, Reynolds wasn't sharp enough to make the X's-and-O's matter. The Mustangs were jumping passing lanes, the Rockets were missing layups and the home team trailed 33-26 at halftime.

"I did challenge the girls like, hey, this is playoff basketball. You've got to sacrifice everything," Whitaker said. "Either we win or we go home. And I don't think we're ready to go home."

The message got through. Defensive stopper Anna Wilcox sat most of the first half due to foul trouble but returned to hold guard Kamora Cannie (17 first-half points) scoreless after halftime, allowing the Rockets' offense to chip away.

A 3-pointer from Peyton Harvey (18 points) cut the Mustangs' lead to 40-39 entering the fourth quarter. Then, the Rockets bigs took over.

Barnes (12 points, 15 rebounds) and Stewart (14 points, eight rebounds) scored the home team's first 11 points of the final period, while the defense forced turnover after turnover.

Myers Park was within 45-44 with 6:30 left but wouldn't score again until the score was 56-44 and Reynolds was on its way to Saturday's third round, where No. 4 North Mecklenburg (26-2) awaits.

"It was us getting in the groove of things. But obviously, it shouldn't take that long," Barnes said. "As a senior, this is the second time in a row that we've made it to the third round. It's really exciting that I get to keep going."