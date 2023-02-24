Did a loss to Ole Miss nix Mizzou's NCAA Tournament hopes? Here's how slim MU's chances are

Robin Pingeton called it a "heartbreaker," which is an apt description.

Missouri women's basketball came into Thursday's game against Ole Miss trying to revive its faded NCAA Tournament chances, and the Tigers almost pulled off a road win.

But, the Tigers couldn't find any fourth-quarter magic in a 72-64 loss.

"On that bus ride home, we've got to embrace each other," Pingeton said. "This is going to come to an end at some point, but we still got each other. And, we're still breathing. We're still fighting."

A win over the No. 27 ranked team in the NCAA's NET ranking would have lifted Missouri even further, after a two-game win streak put the Tigers in ESPN's "First Four Out" category. Instead, MU either remains there or falls back in the "Next Four Out."

"As crazy as it sounds, there's still a path," Pingeton said. "I think we're playing well. I know we lost tonight, but I thought we really competed against a, like I said, really good Ole Miss team. I think the score was closer than the final score."

Pingeton has a point. It was a four-point game going into the fourth quarter, and MU had all the momentum coming off a third quarter where it scored 27 points. But the offense didn't carry over. Ole Miss made enough stops to put the game away.

The Tigers team that played in Oxford wasn't the same team that played during MU's losing skid. MU was gritty, which was exactly what Pingeton wants to see out of her team. Although Ole Miss outrebounded Missouri, the Tigers overcame a 14-4 hole in the first quarter and took a second-quarter lead.

If Thursday showed anything, it's that Missouri can compete with teams in the top half of the SEC. That talented conference can work in the Tigers' favor, too.

There's one more opportunity for MU to make its tournament case. That's the SEC Tournament.

Win or lose against Florida, Missouri is most likely set into the No. 9 seed in the conference. That guarantees a first-round bye against the No. 8 team in the SEC, which is most likely going to be Arkansas.

A dismal recent history against the Razorbacks aside, it'll most likely take a long SEC Tournament run to get MU back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

This will likely include a win in the second round and in the quarterfinals, and maybe a win in the semifinals. This run would include a win over the No. 1 overall seed, which is most likely going to be an undefeated South Carolina team.

It's daunting, but it's also a fresh start for MU.

"If we can continue to build off this in our previous two wins, and find a way to just battle again on Sunday for our senior, and then you go into the conference tournament, and we all know what happens in March, right?" Pingeton said. "It's a fresh start."

Pingeton has mentioned consistently that she loves this team and the players on it. It's clear that she's connected to the core of this group, which includes starters Hayley Frank, Haley Troup and Lauren Hansen.

That won't change, especially as Pingeton will have a chance to send Troup off properly this upcoming Sunday.

"We regroup and we get back after it," Pingeton said. "Disappointed, but not defeated."