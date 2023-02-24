Clear Fork goes cold in second half, falls to Upper Sandusky in OHSAA district semifinal

SHELBY — In the first half, it felt like Clear Fork had Upper Sandusky right where it wanted.

But the second half was a completely different story.

The Colts scored just two points in the third quarter, which paved the way for a 44-34 Division III district semifinal loss Thursday night at Shelby High School.

After a 23-23 halftime tie, Clear Fork went cold in the second half, scoring just two points in the third quarter and 11 total in the final two quarters of the game. The Colts scored with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter to make it a 28-25 Upper Sandusky lead and then didn't score again until 5:06 left in the game on a free throw by Lyvia Davis.

The Colts then went on another drought. Lilly Wortman didn't score the Colts' first field goal of the fourth quarter until there was 2:56 left, but by then Upper Sandusky was in complete control with a 41-29 lead.

"They did a good job of forcing us off of the 3-point line," Clear Fork coach Scott Sellers said. "We got into our stuff and ran it well. It is easy to say we missed layups or missed shots, but Upper Sandusky had a good game plan and executed it very well. That is a good team that deserved to win the game. They were the better team, especially in the third quarter. Congratulations to them."

The Colts nailed five 3-pointers in the game and all of them came in the first half as they never got a clean look at a 3 the rest of the night. Wortman led the way with nine points while Annika Labaki and Brinley Barnett added six apiece, Mel Blubaugh and Davis had five apiece and Layrun Robinson rounded out the scoring with three.

Upper Sandusky won the second half 21-11, knocking the Colts out of the district tournament. It was their second trip to the district tournament in as many years after a 30-year drought ended last season. Sellers chalked it up to just a good team beating the Colts.

"My freshman and sophomore years, we went to the district tournament in both of those, and my sophomore year we made it to regionals," Sellers said. "My junior and senior years, we came up against some teams that just beat us and we didn't make it out of sectionals.

"I would look at tonight as this team making it to back-to-back district tournaments and a finals appearance for the first time in 30 years last year, the team did a phenomenal job. Today was just our day where we didn't do enough to beat a team that I think is as good as us."

Clear Fork said goodbye to four seniors who helped revitalize a sleeping giant of a program. Davis, Pacey Chrastina, Robinson and Wortman played their final games for the Colts after leading the program to two winning seasons in each of the last two years.

"I just love them to death," Sellers said. "They inherited a coach a couple of years ago who was hired in October and didn't even have an offseason together. We struggled through that first year and then you saw them commit themselves to basketball last year and again this year in the offseason. We came into this year and I don't think many people would have thought we would do as well as we did after losing a third-team All-Ohioan and then beefing up our schedule with teams that could beat us, and they did.

"I look at this group that just went 17-8 and easily could have been 20-5 if we kept the same schedule. They did everything I asked them to do, played incredibly hard with a ton of class and represented the community and school in a positive manner and a way I am proud of and I know their parents are proud of. One of the greatest things in my life is to be able to coach these players, and I feel very fortunate."

After two straight trips to the district tournament, there is a new standard for the program, and that is to get back to that level year in and year out and compete for a district title.

But more than that, their jobs are to continue to build the program into a sustainable winner by making an impact on the younger groups the way this year's seniors have.

"I think they know it now," Sellers said. "They know this is our expectation but, I have said it before, we don't talk a lot about wins and losses. Most of our conversations are about culture and trying to build a tradition, and I think the biggest mark that these girls will leave is they have 21 mini Colts who want to grow up to be Pacey, Olivia, Lauryn and Lilly Wortman.

"Their mark will be that. It won't be losing a district semifinal game."

