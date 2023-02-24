Open in App
Ann Arbor, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Shorthanded Michigan basketball gets biggest win of the season, at Rutgers, 58-45

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press,

7 days ago

Joey Baker turned the corner and tried to drive the lane, but hit a wall.

Michigan basketball 's senior, making his second start of the season in place of the injured Jett Howard, stopped on a dime, spun and kicked the ball out to a trailing Hunter Dickinson. The 7-foot-1 junior center caught and released in one motion before he held the pose as he watched the ball swish through the net.

'AS GOOD AS IT'S EVER BEEN': Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh bullish on future

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL EARLY SPRING THOUGHTS: Blake Corum timeline, new 'unicorn' defensive back

It gave Michigan an eight-point lead early in the second half, forced a Rutgers timeout and felt like the moment the Wolverines fully believed they could pull off their most important win of the year.

And Juwan Howard's club did just that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iiy28_0ky3WReu00

Down their second leading scorer in Howard, with their backs against the wall desperate for a signature win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive, the Wolverines put their best defensive performance together of the season and overcame a horrific start to pick up a critical road win, 58-43, over Rutgers on Thursday at Jersey Mikes Arena.

It was U-M's third road victory of the season.

Dug McDaniel scored a team-high 16, Kobe Bufkin scored 14 and Dickinson tallied his ninth double-double of the year with 13 points and 11 rebounds. It's the Wolverines' second straight victory and third Quad I win of the season; Rutgers was previously 17-1 the first 18 times it held an opponent this season to fewer than 65 points.

Rutgers (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten), which made six of its first nine shots, finished just 38% (18-for-47) from the floor, 31% from 3 (4-for-13) and ice cold 31% (5-for-16) from the free-throw line. Cam Spencer scored 11 points while Clifford Omoruyi had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Michigan (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten) takes on Wisconsin on Sunday in the home finale before its final two games of the season, at Illinois next Thursday and at Indiana the following Sunday. The Wolverines are in the four-way tie for third in the league.

Making timely plays

The Dickinson long ball put U-M up, 36-28, before Rutgers got a 3-pointer by Spencer and layup by Omoruyi to get within three. Dickinson and Omoruyi exchanged another pair of buckets before McDaniel sandwiched a pair of buckets around a Paul Mulcahy And-1 layup to put U-M up four, 42-38.

It would never get closer than that.

Terrance Williams II, playing for his first time since missing the previous two games with a knee contusion, made a bucket from the free throw line. It was the junior captain's first time coming off the bench this season, he finished with four points and nine rebounds.

Bufkin followed with a baseline jumper to put U-M back up eight, barking to his bench as he ran back down court.

After Spencer got a floater to fall to stop the run, McDaniel came up with a steal on a McConnell pass, onoe of his career-high five on the night, and made a jumper to go up 48-40. U-M won the battle of turnovers 13-10 and capitalized, out-scoring Rutgers 17-3 on miscues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQSz3_0ky3WReu00

From there, the Wolverines used their suffocating defense to close the game. Rutgers went 4-for-17 from the floor over the final 13:10 e and scored only 32 points over the final 34 minutes after scoringg 13 points in the first six.

The Wolverines closed the game on an 18-7 push.

First half of runs

Rutgers went up 6-3 less than three minutes in and then made three straight buckets before Caleb McConnell — the team's best perimeter defender who missed Saturday's game at Wisconsin and didn't practice this week — made a transition 3-pointer 16 seconds after he checked in to put the Scarlett Knights up 13-3 with 14:00 to play.

U-M was 1-for-13 from the floor in the first eight-plus minutes of the game and 1-or-8 on 3-pointers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bxq8_0ky3WReu00

However the Scarlett Knights subbed out their star center Omoruyi and the Wolverines countered by getting the ball down low to Dickinson. He hit a turn-around left-handed hook on one possession, before he threw down a slam after a pick-and-roll with Bufkin.

Bufkin hit a corner 3-pointer on the next possession before he turned the corner for a left-handed layup, U-M's fourth consecutive made field goal to complete a 9-0 run and get within 13-12.

Rutgers countered with a 6-0 run of its own when Michigan went more than three minutes without a point, but didn't fully capitalize, going just 1-for-4 from the free-throw line on two trips during that stretch. It was a story of the night for Steve Pikiell's team, which went 3-for-11 from the charity stripe in the first 20 minutes (and hit just 2 of 5 attempts in the second half).

Jace Howard knocked down a corner 3 to end the Knights' run, then after an Omoruyi put back dunk the Wolverines made a push.

Bufkin hit a corner 3, Dickinson made a hook shot to give U-M its first lead of the night and Baker knocked down a long ball of his own as Michigan put together a 13-2 run to take a 25-21 lead with just more than two minutes to play.

The Wolverines outrebounded Rutgers, 20-15, in the opening half and took a 26-23 lead into the locker room.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shorthanded Michigan basketball gets biggest win of the season, at Rutgers, 58-45

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Michigan basketball's bid for 2OT upset of Illinois falls short, 91-87: Game thread recap
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan basketball falls in 2OT at Illinois, 91-87, slowing NCAA tournament push
Champaign, IL15 hours ago
Here's the thing about Michigan State basketball's senior day: They may all be coming back
East Lansing, MI7 hours ago
Antoine Davis's bid for NCAA career scoring record scorned by Youngstown State in 71-66 UDM loss
Detroit, MI15 hours ago
Michigan State basketball thunders back to knock off Nebraska, 80-67, with lots of 3s
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Antoine Davis leads UDM to Horizon tourney win, now just 26 points from NCAA points record
Detroit, MI2 days ago
As nation supports MSU, Detroit youths affected by gun violence lean on each other
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
Detroit historian: My power still isn't fully restored after Michigan ice storm
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Winter storm watch in effect for southeast Michigan starting Friday
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Rocket Companies and United Wholesale Mortgage shed thousands of jobs
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Bishop James H. Morton, Georgia pastor with ties to Detroit, Aretha Franklin, dies
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Father Norman Thomas, longtime Detroit priest, dies at 92
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Nancy Kaffer named Detroit Free Press editorial page editor
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Your week in metro Detroit: A visit to a secret autos location
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Cookie science, tattoo expo, last skate at Campus Martius: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Great Lakes Water Authority launches new affordability program
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Downtown Detroit's Orchid Thai restaurant closing suddenly after 18 years
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Goodbye, Mo Pop Festival: Decade-long fixture of Detroit summer music calendar is no more
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit chef wins $10K on Food Network's 'Chopped,' donates winnings to asylum seekers
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Hamtramck approves proclamation supporting Palestinians
Hamtramck, MI20 hours ago
Jazz titan Wayne Shorter, who won 2023 Grammy for Detroit Jazz Fest album, dead at 89
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Meijer plans to remove historic barn
Hillsdale, MI6 days ago
Detroit coffee shop to reopen after threatening letter prompted closure
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Honorable Mentions
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit City Council OKs $156.5M surplus spending, pay raises for elected officials
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Lansing, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy