Runnin' through WIAA Class 1B girls basketball regionals: Neah Bay wants another chance to light up Spokane
By Todd Milles, SBLive,
7 days ago
With the 16-team field set for regional round of the 2022-23 WIAA Class 1B girls basketball tournament, here is SBLive WA’s weekend overview of the matchups, players to watch – and game score predictions:
CLASS 1B GIRLS REGIONALS
TOP BILLING
Nobody has quick-strike firepower and ability to see the floor better than Neah Bay, which has five wins against bigger (2A/2B) state-bound schools.
BEST BET TO SCORE 30
Yakama Tribal's Gwen Dawes is a downhill blur who can also can 3-pointers - and might go off for 40 points against Crosspoint.
RIDE THIS DARKHORSE
After a rough start, 10-seed Wellpinit had won 11 consecutive games before losing to Inchelium for district title. Can play with anybody.
