Scorebook Live

Runnin' through WIAA Class 1B girls basketball regionals: Neah Bay wants another chance to light up Spokane

By Todd Milles, SBLive,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKv0I_0ky3WLbm00

With the 16-team field set for regional round of the 2022-23 WIAA Class 1B girls basketball tournament, here is SBLive WA’s weekend overview of the matchups, players to watch – and game score predictions:

CLASS 1B GIRLS REGIONALS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Um0En_0ky3WLbm00

Photo by Todd Milles

TOP BILLING

Nobody has quick-strike firepower and ability to see the floor better than Neah Bay, which has five wins against bigger (2A/2B) state-bound schools.

BEST BET TO SCORE 30

Yakama Tribal's Gwen Dawes is a downhill blur who can also can 3-pointers - and might go off for 40 points against Crosspoint.

RIDE THIS DARKHORSE

After a rough start, 10-seed Wellpinit had won 11 consecutive games before losing to Inchelium for district title. Can play with anybody.

PROTECTED-GAME PREVIEW CAPSULES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ilqm_0ky3WLbm00

Photo by Erik Smith

No. 1 Neah Bay (19-1) vs. No. 8 Waterville-Mansfield (19-4)

4 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Community College

Skinny : Shockers' tricky zone defenses might stifle Neah Bay at times, but reigning state runner-up just too potent to be held down for 32 minutes.

Pick : Neah Bay, 56-42.

____

No. 2 Mossyrock (19-3) vs. No. 7 Oakesdale (20-3)

6 p.m. Saturday, W.F. West High School

Skinny : G Jessie Reed's return (knee) has been feel-good story for Nighthawks, but they haven't been sharp recently. Vikings have all year.

Pick : Mossyrock, 61-39.

____

No. 3 Colton (22-1) vs. No. 6 Moses Lake Christian (20-3)

8 p.m. Saturday, Cheney High School

Skinny : Inside-outside G Kali Kast is game's most dynamic player for Lions. Will Colton counter with more zone defense? Might be its path to victory.

Pick : Colton, 42-37.

____

No. 4 Mount Vernon Christian (21-4) vs. No. 5 Inchelium (18-2)

10 a.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon High School

Skinny : If Hornets can get press fired up and disrupt defending state champions' methodical offense, could set up for interesting showdown.

Pick : Mount Vernon Christian, 57-53.

____

WINNER-TO-STATE-GAME PREVIEW CAPSULES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyAv0_0ky3WLbm00

Photo courtesy of Naselle athletics

No. 9 Yakama Tribal (19-4) vs. No. 16 Crosspoint (15-9)

Noon Saturday, Davis High School, Yakima

Skinny : Many feel Yakama Tribal is a top-eight team. Based on talent and scoring prowess, it is - and will flex that force against young Crosspoint.

Pick : Yakama Tribal, 70-38.

____

No. 10 Wellpinit (14-6) vs. No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran (15-3)

4 p.m. Saturday, Cheney High School

Skinny : Evergreen Lutheran's athletes look the part - but the Redskins, led by G Marissa Seyler and F Danea Norma, play the part much better.

Pick : Wellpinit, 57-38.

____

No. 11 Odessa (12-9) vs. No. 14 Naselle (15-9)

10 a.m. Saturday, Cheney High School

Skinny : With enough scoring ability - but few impressive wins - Comets have been a head-scratcher. Surging Odessa playing just a little bit better.

Pick : Odessa, 68-62.

____

No. 12 Willapa Valley (17-7) vs. No. 13 Orcas Island (12-11)

2 p.m. Saturday, Tumwater High School

Skinny : Which will work best - Willapa Valley's 2-3 zone or Orcas Island's frantic press? Trust G Bethany Carter and up-north Viks find ways to score.

Pick : Orcas Island, 39-38.

____

