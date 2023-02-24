Open in App
WCIA

HS scoreboard (2-23-23)

By Bret Beherns,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8syu_0ky3VW6k00

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school girls’ basketball sectional finals including video wins from St. Thomas More and Lincoln.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional Final

Neoga 44, Tuscola 38

Class 1A Lexington Sectional Final

St. Thomas More 63, Mt. Pulaski 48

Class 2A Pana Sectional Final

Paris 42, Pana 28

Class 3A Rochester Sectional Final

Lincoln 53, Rochester 23

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Illini guard Jayden Epps hospitalized
Champaign, IL1 day ago
‘It was beyond scary,’ Danville parents speak on basketball game brawl
Danville, IL3 days ago
‘Lucky to be alive;’ Clinton teens hurt in crash
Clinton, IL1 day ago
Champaign man convicted in Danville double murder
Danville, IL2 days ago
Urbana Police looking for pair of thieves
Urbana, IL2 days ago
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Double OT Dub
Champaign, IL12 hours ago
Deadly I-55 crash near Bloomington, ISP identifies victim
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
Cardiologist warns about caffeine overdose after Illini basketball player’s comments
Urbana, IL2 hours ago
Extras needed for movie being filmed at Savoy’s Willard Airport
Savoy, IL2 days ago
Illini will play Rutgers in B1G tournament
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Springfield EMS murder trial: State’s Attorney files new motion
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Eight arrested in Springfield on gun, drug charges
Springfield, IL3 days ago
LIVE! Illini host Michigan for last home game of season
Champaign, IL19 hours ago
Illinois beats Michigan in double OT
Champaign, IL15 hours ago
Four Illini earn All-Big Ten honors
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Why Thomasboro’s tornado sirens stayed silent despite warning
Thomasboro, IL1 day ago
‘Cowboy Hat Kid’ faces DJ TAT in final dance battle of the Illini’s season
Champaign, IL13 hours ago
Monticello’s Bruhn signs NLI with Illinois
Monticello, IL2 days ago
Horse sold for $110,000 at Gordyville auction
Gifford, IL1 day ago
Fugitive wanted for multiple crimes arrested in Danville
Danville, IL1 day ago
St. Thomas More lose in semis, heads to 3rd place game
Normal, IL17 hours ago
Andy Reid Shares Why He’s ‘So Happy’ for Eric Bieniemy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kloe Froebe helps lead Railers to state
Lincoln, IL1 day ago
Danville Dashers fans hope to bring hockey back to Palmer Arena
Danville, IL1 day ago
STM returns to state tournament
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Urbana doctor weighs in: Dangers of zero-calorie sweeteners
Urbana, IL18 hours ago
Tyler wins Athlete of the Week
Urbana, IL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy