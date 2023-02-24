HS scoreboard (2-23-23)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school girls’ basketball sectional finals including video wins from St. Thomas More and Lincoln.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional Final
Neoga 44, Tuscola 38
Class 1A Lexington Sectional Final
St. Thomas More 63, Mt. Pulaski 48
Class 2A Pana Sectional Final
Paris 42, Pana 28
Class 3A Rochester Sectional Final
Lincoln 53, Rochester 23
