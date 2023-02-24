Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Woman has two cars stolen in less than two months

By Melissa Moon,

7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Shelby County employee is warning others to protect their property after her car was stolen Wednesday afternoon, right across the street from the county courthouse in Memphis.

Anna Carothers says it’s the second vehicle stolen from her this year, and she’d only been driving her new Infiniti for about two weeks.

“I was in awe. I just walked out of work, and my car was gone. I was speechless,” said Carothers.

She said the Infiniti was taken sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and at the time, it was parked next to a row of Shelby County deputies’ vehicles.

Security cameras are everywhere, so why didn’t Memphis police get this video?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAOEH_0ky3Sort00

“I mean, it just blows my mind they are so bold,” Carothers said.

Carothers’ Infiniti was recovered by police Thursday morning at an apartment complex off Knight Arnold in the Airport area.

She said the thieves had shattered her sunroof and passenger side window and damaged her rims.

Driver fires shots at another motorist following fender bender

Carothers said the thieves had also reprogrammed her vehicle and she had to call a locksmith to get her car home.

“That’s how they are stealing them. They are reprogramming the key, so your key won’t work. So, you have to get it reprogrammed,” said Carothers. “A resident who called the car in said that spot is where a group of teenagers brings the cars nightly.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03X4t0_0ky3Sort00
    Photos show what Anna Carothers’ Infiniti looked like when she got it back Thursday. (photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAom6_0ky3Sort00
    Photos show what Anna Carothers’ Infiniti looked like when she got it back Thursday. (photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2vBG_0ky3Sort00
    Photos show what Anna Carothers’ Infiniti looked like when she got it back Thursday. (photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzW5i_0ky3Sort00
    Photos show what Anna Carothers’ Infiniti looked like when she got it back Thursday. (photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqDGK_0ky3Sort00
    Photos show what Anna Carothers’ Infiniti looked like when she got it back Thursday. (photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOuEn_0ky3Sort00
    Photos show what Anna Carothers’ Infiniti looked like when she got it back Thursday. (photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)

This week Memphis Police told city council members that car thefts were up 139% . They said 2,000 vehicles had been stolen since the first of the year.

Juveniles driving up crime with car break-ins and theft, police say

The Memphis Police Department’s Cyberwatch site shows over the last month, there have been nearly 100 motor vehicle thefts within a mile of the Shelby County courthouse.

Carothers said her other car was taken from outside her apartment building on Madison.

She’s now considering installing a kill switch but said even that may not stop those intent on stealing a car. She said police also recommended a steering wheel lock.

“They really don’t have any answers,” she said.”They said it’s on the judges letting these kids out and not giving them a punishment.”

Police said of the 175 arrests made for auto thefts this year, 66% of those charged are 18 or younger.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Two arrested in chop shop bust, 8 stolen cars found
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
One found dead on side of road in airport area
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Man leaves Family Dollar in stolen car after shoplifting, says police
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two arrested in Saddle Creek kidnapping attempt
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
MPD: Man shoots girlfriend in knee, hits her with broom
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Man injured in one-vehicle crash in North Memphis
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
MPD: Woman drives drunk, wrecks with kids in car
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-240
Memphis, TN1 day ago
2 arrested in attempted kidnapping of woman in Germantown, police say
Germantown, TN19 hours ago
Woman critically injured after hit-and-run
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Children shot in downtown Memphis found with tools
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Protesters push for changes in Memphis traffic stop policies
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Pedestrian hit, killed on East Shelby Drive
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two children shot in downtown Memphis, suspect wanted
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Video shows moments before inmate’s death at 201 Poplar
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Woman held at gunpoint over $20 card game debt
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Father unknowingly buys stolen car in a Facebook scam
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Car burglars target more churches, animal clinic
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man charged after attempted carjacking, shooting in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two indicted in Lakeland woman’s murder
Lakeland, TN3 hours ago
Pedestrian hit by car in Bethel Grove
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Sprite can leads to aggravated burglary arrest
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD searching for person of interest after gas station shooting that killed a man
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man found shot in South Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Two boys shot in Downtown Memphis while trying to steal a car, family member says
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man admits to shooting at ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Records show previous use of force for 2 in Tyre Nichols case
Memphis, TN2 days ago
16-year-old charged with attempted murder escapes DCS custody
Oakland, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy