Video shows argument between LSU student Madi Brooks and accused rapists before her death
By Allie Griffin,
7 days ago
Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks and her alleged rapists were seen arguing as she stepped out of their car moments before she was fatally struck by a rideshare driver, recently released video shows.
“Speaking and engaging in conversations, using very vulgar language to the driver of the vehicle,” attorney Ron Haley told the news channel. “Insulting the driver of the vehicle — implying that the driver of the vehicle is not straight based on him not wanting to engage in certain activities with her. It doesn’t put anyone in the best light, but again, not being put in the best light isn’t the same thing as rape.”
However, Brooks’ blood-alcohol content was 0.319% — nearly four times the legal limit at the time of the sex act, authorities said.
Carver, also 18, and a fourth passenger, 28-year-old Everett Lee were each charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they witnessed but did not participate in the sexual assault.
A lawyer for Brooks’ family said the teens sexually assaulted her without a doubt.
“Under Louisiana law, this is rape,” Kerry Miller told WBRZ. “We were deeply offended by blaming the victim , and statements regarding if she hadn’t been hit she wouldn’t be complaining of things. We thought that was deeply offensive and plain wrong.”
The men’s defense attorneys reportedly have even more video footage taken by their clients of that night, but have not released it to the public.
They claim the additional footage shows the minor and Washington received “verbal consent” for sex from Brooks.
However, District Judge Brad Myers who saw the videos said they actually support the prosecution’s case.
He said at a bond hearing that one clip depicted one of the suspects “callously” laughing at Brooks, while another showed her falling over and needing help to stand up.
“The evidence to me is clear,” Myers told a bond hearing.
