Homelessness advocates remember man killed in crash involving KCPD officers

Doug Langner, the executive director of Hope Faith, serves the Kansas City homeless population.

Langner says Hope Faith is currently mourning the loss of one its community members — Jesse Eckes .

Eckes died in a crash that also took the life of KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 partner, Champ.

One week before the tragic crash, Langner recalls Eckes getting a hot meal and a shower at Hope Faith.

Langner says by speaking Eckes’ name, he wants to ensure that the homeless in our city aren’t forgotten.

“Many on our campus were kind of saying that could have been me," Langner said. “Living on the streets is dangerous."

Langner describes Eckes as a silent voice on the streets, often trying to help others before himself.

“He knew when someone was down, he’d lift their spirits even when he was struggling at times,” Langner said. “It never takes away from the person that Jesse was.”

Langner says Hope Faith will honor him through a memorial on March 3.

“No different in our homeless community — it is a community, and I want people to know that,” he said. “It’s not much different than the wonderful communities you have, they just don’t have anywhere to go on the streets.”

White Chapel Funeral home in Gladstone took care of the funeral arrangements for Eckes, Muhlbauer and Champ.

Langner says Eckes’ remains will be delivered to his niece, Brittanie Eckes, in Indiana.

Brittanie Eckes spoke with KSHB 41 over the phone from Muncie, Indiana.

She said her uncle won’t be forgotten and will be remembered for always helping others and friendly way.

