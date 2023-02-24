Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KSHB 41 Action News

Homelessness advocates remember man killed in crash involving KCPD officers

By Megan Abundis,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk9b1_0ky3Pu1e00

Doug Langner, the executive director of Hope Faith, serves the Kansas City homeless population.

Langner says Hope Faith is currently mourning the loss of one its community members — Jesse Eckes .

Eckes died in a crash that also took the life of KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 partner, Champ.

One week before the tragic crash, Langner recalls Eckes getting a hot meal and a shower at Hope Faith.

Langner says by speaking Eckes’ name, he wants to ensure that the homeless in our city aren’t forgotten.

“Many on our campus were kind of saying that could have been me," Langner said. “Living on the streets is dangerous."

Langner describes Eckes as a silent voice on the streets, often trying to help others before himself.

“He knew when someone was down, he’d lift their spirits even when he was struggling at times,” Langner said. “It never takes away from the person that Jesse was.”

Langner says Hope Faith will honor him through a memorial on March 3.

“No different in our homeless community — it is a community, and I want people to know that,” he said. “It’s not much different than the wonderful communities you have, they just don’t have anywhere to go on the streets.”

White Chapel Funeral home in Gladstone took care of the funeral arrangements for Eckes, Muhlbauer and Champ.

Langner says Eckes’ remains will be delivered to his niece, Brittanie Eckes, in Indiana.

Brittanie Eckes spoke with KSHB 41 over the phone from Muncie, Indiana.

She said her uncle won’t be forgotten and will be remembered for always helping others and friendly way.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memorial service open to the public for Jesse Eckes, the man killed along with KCPD officer in crash
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
2 critically injured after gunfire exchange during robbery at south KCMO home
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS19 hours ago
KCFD changes driving policy more than a year after deadly Westport crash
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Man killed in shootout with KCPD identified; search warrant provides new details
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Man convicted in 2019 triple murder in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
SWAT members find man dead inside of Kansas City home after 18-hour standoff
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KCMO man arrested in standoff charged for offenses unrelated to incident
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man charged in deadly stabbing at Kansas City homeless camp
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missing 13-year-old found safe, Olathe police say
Olathe, KS23 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing in November 2021 in Northland apartment
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
Man charged with murder at homeless camp last Saturday in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former William Jewell student charged for alleged threat that closed campus
Liberty, MO2 hours ago
Independence neighbors want answers after gunfire causes damages to homes, vehicles
Independence, MO2 days ago
Retired KCPD major describes process of executing search warrants
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Police standoff continues at scene where 3 KCPD officers were shot Tuesday night
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCKPD seeking truck connected to Feb. 15 homicide of 18-year-old
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
3 KCMO police officers suffer non-life-threatening injuries in shooting Tuesday
Independence, MO2 days ago
18-year-old charged following fatal gas station shooting in 2022
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
KCMO city leaders sign off on plan to reconfigure bike lanes on Truman Road
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Polo Man Arrested On KC PD Felony Warrant
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Police identify man pronounced dead from 'apparent trauma' Saturday
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One man found dead after standoff, three KCPD officers shot
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Motorcyclist dies days after crash in east Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Contractors ‘excited’ to begin construction on Rock Island Bridge after delay
Kansas City, KS19 hours ago
Lansing High School students learn dangers of fentanyl after freshman’s death
Lansing, KS1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies after KCMO car crash
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Pursuit leads to multiple charges and arrest
Topeka, KS13 hours ago
Police located parents of child found in Independence Tuesday afternoon
Independence, MO2 days ago
Sisters in Independence become entrepreneurs
Independence, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy