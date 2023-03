Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 p.m., an 89-year-old motorcyclist was traveling west in the Keystone Heights area when he was fatally struck.

Reports state that as the motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle were approaching County Road 352 at the same time. The motorcycle made a complete stop; but then traveled into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The front of the two vehicles collided, causing the driver of the motorcycle to be ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clay County Fire Rescue.

The second driver was then transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

