Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Grizzlies come out of the All-Star break by blowing big lead in Philly

By Associated Press,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDlbH_0ky39U5h00

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers storm back and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday night.

The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.

Harden buried a 3 to get the run rolling and Harris sank two free throws, then made a 3 that pulled Philly within 99-98. Embiid, an offensive non-factor most of the game, tied it at 100-all on a jumper.

Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a pair of tough buckets at the rim to put Memphis back ahead by four.

Harden, though, hit one of his six 3-pointers, Harris made it 106-105 with his 3, and Embiid, who also had six blocks, scooped a loose ball for a dunk that sealed the comeback. Harris finished with 20 points.

The Grizzlies stumbled before the All-Star break, losing eight of nine before a 3-1 streak to end the first half. Desmond Bane sored 25 points, Jackson had 18 and Ja Morant 15 for the Grizzlies.

Embiid had a non-COVID illness that perhaps played a role in one of his worst first halves in recent memory. He most recently played in Sunday’s All-Star Game, scoring 32 points in 27 minutes.

Whatever the reason, Embiid missed his first six shots and Sixers fans booed when he tossed up a 28-foot airball in the second quarter. He was 2 of 14 for nine points in the half. Embiid entered second in the NBA in scoring at 33.1 points on 54% shooting from the floor.

Embiid even played the rare role of victim on a dunk attempt. He drive down the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk attempt was soundly rejected by Jackson and led to a Memphis bucket for a 52-35 lead.

The block encapsulated how badly Memphis had its way with the Sixers.

Bane hit four 3s and scored 19 points in the first quarter. He had 21 at the half and the Grizzlies raced to an early 17-point lead.

It just wasn’t enough against the Harris-Embiid-Harden trio.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant accused of making threatening statement to Memphis mall guard
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Morant’s history making third quarter leads Grizzlies to win over LeBron-less Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mom sneaks into school, fights kids with daughter, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
MPD: Man shoots girlfriend in knee, hits her with broom
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Woman held at gunpoint over $20 card game debt
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in head with knife
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man found shot in South Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA20 hours ago
Man charged after attempted carjacking, shooting in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Woman drives drunk, wrecks with kids in car
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Children shot in downtown Memphis found with tools
Memphis, TN1 day ago
16-year-old charged with attempted murder escapes DCS custody
Oakland, TN1 day ago
15-year-old, man indicted in death of Memphis pastor
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Bane scores 30 in win against Rockets 113-99
Houston, TX1 day ago
Report: LaMelo Ball Out for Season With Fractured Ankle
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Two arrested in chop shop bust, 8 stolen cars found
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Davis returns to Dallas and leads Tigers to easy win over SMU
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
Two indicted in Lakeland woman’s murder
Lakeland, TN3 hours ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
One found dead on side of road in airport area
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
78-year-old woman working 12 hour shifts gets help
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man injured in one-vehicle crash in North Memphis
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Man admits to shooting at ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Ecstatic Announcer Mistakes Tying Shot for Game-Winner
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
TSSAA: Memphis teams on probation after fight at basketball game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ezekiel Kelly gets more charges for Memphis mass shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy