Nyberg – Shelton company transforming the beverage industry

By Ann NybergEllie Stamp,

7 days ago

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton company is setting out to transform the beverage industry by bringing spirits to the market that are said to be more modern, edgy and personal.

CoreBev was founded in 2012, by CEO Stelios Stavrianos. The company sells a multitude of cocktails and concoctions. Cylinder Vodka is homegrown in Connecticut and made right in Litchfield.

The vodka has won over 45 awards and the bottle design has captured a lot of attention.

“We give 5% of all our revenue to various charitable organizations and the bottle is pretty striking when you hold it in your hand it just shimmers,” Stavrianos said.

The company also has a line of ready-to-drink cocktails, such as their mojito which is a delicious take on a vodka lemonade, and their award-winning Moonlight Barista, which is a nitro espresso martini in a can.

CoreBev also supports non-profits that positively impact the environment.

Stavrianos said the company’s upcoming products include the world’s first Greek rum and a line of non-alcoholic canned cocktails.

