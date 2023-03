OXFORD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Oxford Girls Basketball team rolled to a big win in the first round of the Class D Girls Basketball section playoffs winning 77-22 over Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton.

Madalyn Barrows led the way for Oxford with 15 points.

