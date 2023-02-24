Boys Basketball: South Brunswick stays hot with playoff win; Kalani Antoine scores 1,000th career point

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Such are the length and vagaries of the high school basketball season that no two teams, like snowflakes, follow the same arc.

When North Brunswick handed South Brunswick a five-point setback in December it was its fifth win in six outings, spurring a 20-3 start. But North Brunswick entered the state tournament with three straight losses as it struggled to regain its early-season form.

That December loss left South Brunswick with a 3-3 mark, long before the Vikings hit their collective stride and ran off eight straight victories as they entered Thursday’s contest with nine wins in their last 10 outings.

The disparity in momentum was evident from the opening tip as South Brunswick amassed a 17-point advantage in the first quarter and never let up in posting a 72-46 triumph in the Central Group 4 quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Vikings (19-6) advance to Saturday’s semifinals and will host seventh-seeded Marlboro at 12, following the South Brunswick girls game.

South Brunswick has been playing scintillating basketball lately, sharing the ball with beautiful, unselfish passing. Thursday’s first quarter may have been its best of the season, as the Vikings recorded assists on each of the first seven baskets.

The Vikings led wire-to-wire, scoring the game’s first four points on back-door passes from center Harmehar Chhabra to guard Kalani Antoine. South Brunswick ran off 13 unanswered points — five by Antoine, four apiece by Chhabra and Arshvir Singh, to amass a 20-3 lead.

Antoine finished with 31 points and scored the 1,000th-point of his career on a three-point play late in the first half.

The Vikings have been playing at such a consistently high level lately that the only variable appears to be Antoine’s accuracy from the arc. He nailed five 3-pointers Thursday and, when he does, South Brunswick is awfully difficult to defend.

The lead swelled to 47-18 at halftime and, when third-seeded North Brunswick (21-7) opened the third quarter with a bucket by Alani Ajigbotosho off a feed from Frankie Garbolino, Raiders coach Ed Breheny began serenading the crowd by bellowing “The Hallelujah Chorus.”

Unfortunately for North Brunswick, it would take more than prayer to get back into this contest.

What it means

South Brunswick advances to the Central Group 4 semifinals and will host Marlboro at noon on Saturday. North Brunswick concludes its terrific season with a 21-7 record.

Key plays

Chhabra found Antoine on a back-door cut for the game’s first basket 30 seconds in. When the pair connected again 30 seconds later, it appeared that North Brunswick was headed for a long evening.

By the numbers

Antoine drained five of 10 3s in dropping 31 points. Dan Swirad continued his spirited play of late with 12 points and 11 boards. Chhabra stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 boards and eight assists.

Junior Brandon McCain was the only Raider who matched South Brunswick’s energy, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, seven at the offensive end.

North Brunswick outscored the Vikings in the third and fourth quarters and had a 28-25 edge in the second half.

Game ball

Antoine delivered 18 of South Brunswick’s first 32 points, including back-to back 3s early in the second quarter that opened up the Vikings’ first 20-point spread.

They said it

“It’s something that I wanted to do for a long time, it’s been aa goal of mine,” Antoine said of breaking the 1,000-point barrier. “Every time I had gym class I looked up at the poster (of 1,000 point scorers) and now my name will be up on that poster. It’s a good feeling. I feel like we have a chemistry. We worked hard this summer and always worked together. It’s always been a big part of us to share the ball.”

Antoine on his shooting Thursday: “It started off with my teammates, trusting me to take the shots. There are going to be nights when I’m on and I’m off and they step up to get their points.”

South Brunswick coach Joe Hoehman said, “Kalani was cooking early, I think he felt like he couldn’t miss. He scored his 1,000th point tonight so I was happy he got that out of the way early.

“That helped create separation early on, Harmehar was doing his thing down low, so when those two guys are playing at their best, we’re tough to beat. Just moving the ball. Our big thing with guys is to make a play for your teammates, it’s not about your points. That first quarter was nearly picture perfect.”

Breheny on referring to his team’s 80-58 loss in the semifinal round of the conference tournament, “It was a little reminiscent of our South River game in the GMCs where we couldn’t stop the momentum and they got on us early. That was the bad news for us. The good news was the second half, our kids certainly played until the final whistle and I’m proud of them for that. That’s a very good South Brunswick team, they’re playing very well this time of year and credit to them. This game did not resemble the Christmas Tournament game we played and that’s a credit to their kids and their staff. But I like our group, also.”