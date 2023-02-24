Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

$1,000 reward for Santa Fe murder suspect

By Audrey Claire Davis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GZDf_0ky373wf00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for the arrest of a Santa Fe Murder suspect, 29-year-old Mark Delgado Junior . Delgado is accused of shooting and killing James Towle in December 2022.

Police say two witnesses told them they heard two men arguing. Police say Delgado’s vehicle is visible on surveillance footage leaving the scene of the argument.

Crime Stoppers seeks info in southeast Albuquerque park shooting

Delgado is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 9 inches in height. He was driving a silver or gray 2022 Mercury Sable station wagon with faded paint on the passenger side. Delgado’s license plate may read AMKK75 and has a New Mexico chile on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFiYc_0ky373wf00

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Javier Vigil at (505) 955-5412 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 955-5050.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Police searching for Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM28 minutes ago
Drunk driver found in New Mexico bathroom stall takes plea deal
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to October 2021 road rage incident
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FBI finds guns in felon’s Albuquerque home
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Albuquerque man arrested after a fight broke out at Main Event
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Albuquerque Police search for missing 16-year-old
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
New Mexico teen pleads no contest in fatal school shooting
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Albuquerque teen pleads no contest in fatal Washington Middle School shooting
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Police need help solving July killing of Albuquerque woman
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
APD: Criminals reoffend when victims refuse to cooperate
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Police: Motive for Albuquerque double homicide still unknown
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Navajo family sues Farmington hospital, say man died without interpreter
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
One killed in Northwest Albuquerque crash
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Albuquerque man sentenced for rape, murder of fiancé
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
N.M. man sentenced for fatally strangling and then raping his fiancée after finding iPad selfies
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Albuquerque police update on license plate enforcement
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
Man shot by ABQ officer during rock-throwing incident takes plea deal
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
One person dead, another hospitalized in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
APD prevents ‘concerning’ person from purchasing firearm
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Man takes plea deal for trying to solicit 12-year-old girl
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Memorial, memes honor Albuquerque’s fallen Iron Man statue
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
APD license plate enforcement expands operations
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Serial shoplifter released on probation
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
911 calls released in Rio Rancho homicide
Rio Rancho, NM3 days ago
RRPD arrest records: Feb. 12-18
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
FBI, APD search for credit union ‘Swoosh and Sack Stealer’
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Protests follow APD rehiring of officer who killed James Boyd
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque want to shutdown nuisance property
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy