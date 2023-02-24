Open in App
Knightdale, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Knightdale woman gets chance to meet her celebrity look-alike Tamron Hall

6 days ago

A woman from Knightdale had the opportunity of a lifetime.

Connie Lea said her friends, co-workers, and people on the street always stop her to tell her how much she looks like talk show host Tamron Hall.

Lea was invited to appear on the Tamron Hall show off their similarities. She said when the moment came for the big reveal it didn't go quite as she thought.

"So, I started going up the steps, and when I started going up the steps, Tamron was coming down and she said, Is that her? And she closed her eyes real quick and she turned around and I was just standing there like, Hey, Tamron," Lea said. "You know, because I didn't know it was that I was supposed to be the reveal to her."

You can watch Lea's meeting with Tamron Hall Show Friday at 10 a.m. on ABC11.
