Law & Order: SVU Dedicates Tonight's Episode to Richard Belzer

Mariska Hargitay returned to the director's chair for tonight's emotional rollercoaster episode King of the Moon, and it ended with a tribute to the show's late star Richard Belzer. Belzer passed away earlier this week at the age of 78 , and his passing was mourned by family, friends, and so many of the Law & Order: SVU family he built over his 20 seasons on the show as Detective John Munch. Tonight's episode ended with King of the Moon being dedicated to his memory, and Hargitay, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, and more have shared tributes to him in the days since. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Wolf issued a statement, writing "Richard Belzer's Detective John Munch is one of television's iconic characters. I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on 'SVU.' The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much."

NBC and Universal Television also released a statement. "Anyone who ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch - whether on Homicide or Law & Order: SVU - over four decades will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. His professionalism, talents and dedication to the craft made him a pillar in the industry, but it was his humor, compassion and loving heart that made him family. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory."

Hargitay was asked on The Today Show about Belzer, who she starred with for 20 seasons on SVU. "What a heart and soul," Hargitay said. "He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust, and he brought so much joy to the set."

Hargitay also said Belzer's comedic talents were always on display on the set, saying that Belzer "was this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind and yet he would melt in the sight of a child."

Ice-T also shared a tribute, and the two were partners on the show when Ice-T became a part of the cast as Detective Fin Tutuola. Ice-T wrote "After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it!I'll miss you Homie."

On the previous episode of SVU Fin actually spoke about Munch, and while he didn't mention him by name, he spoke about what the character was up to now. Our thoughts are with Belzer's family and friends.