76ers snatch win from Grizzlies in final minute

The Memphis Grizzlies came out of the All-Star break with fresh legs and familiar heartbreak.

Up by four with under two minutes to play Thursday night in Philadelphia, the 76ers locked down Grizzlies star Ja Morant and walloped Memphis with two straight scores to steal a 110-105 victory in the fourth quarter.

Memphis led every minute from the 10:38 mark of the first quarter until it slipped away in the final 39 seconds.

Desmond Bane, who started the game on a tear from 3-point range, missed two open tries to tie the game in the final seconds, and an off-balance 3-pointer from teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. also clanged off the front of the rim.

Frustration hit in a hurry.

Fouling out of necessity inside the final 10 seconds, Memphis agitator Dillon Brooks exchanged words with Sixers star Joel Embiid and both players received technical fouls.

Philadelphia closed the game on a 10-1 run, handing Memphis its eighth straight road loss. It was the Grizzlies’ fifth defeat since Jan. 20 after leading by multiples scores in the fourth quarter.

Vacation well spent

Bane declined a potential invite to the NBA’s 3-point contest earlier this month. The Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter decided his All-Star break would be better spent with his young son.

He went on a family vacation to the beach, and then back to his old stomping grounds at TCU. He looked refreshed.

Bane started the final stretch of the regular season firing from the 3-point line. He made a stop-and-pop triple in transition and two more from the wing to pile up 21 points in the first quarter on 7-for-8 shooting.

His fourth 3-point make of the quarter was the most ridiculous of all — a heat-check shot while fading out of bounds on the sideline.

Bane’s 21 first-quarter points nearly outscored all the 76ers and rushed the Grizzlies to a 37-22 lead. He was as hot as teammate John Konchar’s sunburn.

Meet at the mountaintop

The last time the Grizzlies and Sixers met, Jackson leaped to the rescue to block Embiid — one of the game’s best centers — in clutch time.

The Grizzlies forward got him again on Thursday.

With 7-foot, 280-pound Embiid barreling down the lane, Jackson stood tall and absorbed the force while stuffing the dunk attempt a foot in front of the rim.

Jackson has struggled to stay out of foul trouble in nationally televised games all season, tallying five or more in five of eight contests. Against Philadelphia he finished with only three fouls, and played 33 minutes, six more than his season average.

Jackson followed up his defensive efforts with a desperation 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock in the final minute of the first half, which stopped an 8-0 Philadelphia run and secured a 12-point halftime lead.

The forward’s final stat line: 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Another dud

After struggling in the first half, Morant attempted to bust out of his scoring slump in the third quarter. He made a pair of field goals to get to 15 points on 3-for-11 shooting, but missed his last three attempts that helped a late Philadelphia run.

Memphis led by as many as 17 in the game but had only a six-point lead heading to the fourth quarter. So the Grizzlies were in for another test.

They didn’t have enough answers.

Morant uncharacteristically struggled to finish shots around the rim. He scored 15 points on 3-16 shooting, ending a streak of 19 straight games with 20-plus points.

Jackson wasn’t efficient offensively either, shooting 5-16.

As a team, Memphis shot 7-31 from the 3-point line (21.9%), with Bane accounting for four of those makes.

Philadelphia outscored Memphis 35-24 in the final quarter, holding Morant scoreless on five field goal attempts inside the last six minutes.

Up next

The Grizzlies will return home to take on the first-place Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 ESPN).