Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

U.S. announces $2 billion security aid to Ukraine - White House official

By Reuters,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqRLW_0ky2JW6t00

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield," Sullivan said at a CNN town hall event, where he announced the additional aid.

He said the Group of Seven (G7) nations will announce on Friday a new round of sanctions that will include countries that are trying to backfill products that are denied to Russia because of Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow.

"You will see as time goes on the continued erosion of the quality and capacity of the Russian economy, even as Vladimir Putin races to spend money in an effort to prop it up," Sullivan said.

Asked about Ukraine's request for U.S. F-16 fighter jets, Sullivan said from Washington's perspective "F-16s are not a question for the short-term fight. F-16s are a question for the long-term defense of Ukraine."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Biden says he would sign Republican bill overturning Washington, DC, crime laws
Washington, DC20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy