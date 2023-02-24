Open in App
Roswell, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawsuit claims Fulton County Schools didn’t do enough to stop former teacher from raping student

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago

A new lawsuit being filed on behalf of a teenage girl who was raped by her teacher claims Fulton County Schools didn’t do enough to stop it from happening.

Robert Vandel, who was a teacher at Lyndon Academy, pleaded guilty to raping a student at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology in Roswell. Vandel taught science at the Fulton Academy in 2020 and the victim was allegedly a student in one of his classes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

According to the lawsuit, the victim, a former 13-year-old 7th grader at FAST, was groomed, sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and then raped by Vandel.

The lawsuit alleges that before Vandal was hired at FAST, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission had a record of seven students and 14 teachers filing reports of grooming, sexual harassment and sexual assault against him.

RELATED STORIES:

While employed at FAST, the lawsuit says he was reported six more times by teachers, students and a parent.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell obtained the 100-page lawsuit, which names Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney, as well as former superintendents Cindy Loe and Jeff Rose, and others, including several FAST principals and assistant principals.

The lawsuit alleges that because Fulton County Schools, and those who directly hired Vandel, hired him despite his history of allegations at other institutions, they failed to protect the teenage victim from being attacked.

According to the lawsuit, Vandel’s misconduct took place over a nearly 20-year period.

“(Complaints include) reports about Vandel sexually harassing, sexually abusing kids,” attorney Frank Bayuk said. “Making inappropriate comments to kids and teachers and staff members back in Midland Middle School in 2003.”

According to the complain, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission investigated Vandel and suspended him for two years.

““Vandel was actually criminally charged with battery,” Bayuk said. “Sexual battery and assault. Back then, unfortunately, the case was dead-docketed and wasn’t pursued and he was able to escape responsibility for that.”

Newell spoke to the attorney, Bradley Pratt, who said the fact that he was hired at all is a huge problem. Pratt said Vandel got in trouble again at another school for showing up under the influence of alcohol. He had his teaching certificate suspended again.

“The fact that he was hired at FAST with this background is outrageous,” Pratt said. “She never would have been raped. She never would have been a victim.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Schools and received the following statement.

“FAST is a separate legal entity from the Fulton County School District. FAST creates and implements its own personnel policies and hires, vets, and manages its staff independently. Fulton County Schools does not comment on pending litigation.”

The attorneys who file the lawsuit said that FAST is a charter school created with Fulton County School, so they think the district shares a lot of the responsibility.

Vandel Lawsuit by Jennifer Smith on Scribd

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
5 Gwinnett teens dead from overdoses, shootings in just weeks. Now, the Hispanic community is afraid
Lawrenceville, GA14 hours ago
9 elementary school students sickened by unknown substance at metro Atlanta school
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man arrested in cold case murder of 23-year-old Forest Park woman
Forest Park, GA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gwinnett school bus driver accused of touching himself with elementary schoolers on board
Suwanee, GA14 hours ago
Attorney of murder suspect mistakenly released ‘shocked but not surprised’ that no one noticed
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Shootout inside Perimeter Mall leads to charges for 3rd person, police say
Dunwoody, GA18 hours ago
16-year-old found dead behind Gwinnett County home identified, suspect arrested
Lawrenceville, GA21 hours ago
A 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead
Norcross, GA22 hours ago
Man pulls gun on Kroger employee, steals meat, Clayton County police say
Stockbridge, GA1 day ago
Body of Clayton County man who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago found in lake, authorities say
Jonesboro, GA23 hours ago
Man charged with shooting, killing Clark Atlanta baseball player sitting in car, police say
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
‘Wait, what is going on?’ Video captures moment Clayton police arrest woman in alleged carjacking
Riverdale, GA1 day ago
23-year-old indicted on felony murder charges in deadly Buckhead stabbing of 77-year-old
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Fulton murder suspect back in jail months after mistaken release
Union City, GA2 days ago
Gwinnett driver accused of killing man in crash while high on marijuana blames victim for accident
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
Man shot at encampment, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
A hit and run killed a woman in Newton County; now the driver police were after is also dead
Covington, GA2 days ago
Police want to identify 3 shoplifters who they say stole from Publix
Mcdonough, GA1 day ago
Scholarship created at CAU in memory of Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Bodycam video: Officer pleaded with UGA player to stop speeding months before deadly crash
Athens, GA23 hours ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy