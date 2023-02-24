Open in App
ABC7

Nonprofit brings 'Good Karma' to those most in need on streets of DTLA

6 days ago

A local organization has been volunteering on Skid Row for the last 138 weeks.

They provide 500 hot meals every week and pass out water bottles, snacks and many other essentials. The nonprofit "Good Karma Los Angeles" started in 2020 and has already made a big impact in the community.

"We're providing a solid meal, a water bottle, a hot meal, a granola bar and a hydration packet. Anybody can come and grab it from us," said Vishal Narayan.

We first met Vishal Narayan back in 2021. He's a seasonal firefighter and started the passion project because he knows how much of a need there is.

"I'm trying to restore the basic act of kindness out here with my volunteers, spreading that good karma, and we're spreading the message to everyone else," said Narayan.

To date, with the help of the Joy of Sharing Foundation, they have served more than 50,000 meals.

"I look forward to eating their meals every Sunday. I just love their meals," said Stephanie Arnold Williams.

"It's gonna help me survive, it's gonna help me with my meals and it's gonna help me to just get through the day, I don't have to beg nobody for food," said Wendll Sloan.

The volunteers see how one meal can change someone's day.

"Coming out to Skid Row is a really humbling experience. We go through our lives dealing with all the stress and drama that we have and then coming out here it kind of shows that some of that stuff is so small in scale," said Adam Weisman of Good Karma.

"You feel needed but you also feel like there's never enough that you can do. There's always more that you can be doing," said volunteer Rachel Kowalfki.

The people on Skid Row appreciate the "good karma" that comes back to the neighborhood every Sunday.

"Thank you, God bless you, keep coming," said Sloan. "Every time I see them I always smile. I always tell them they have good spirits and they lift me up too."

